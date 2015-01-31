Preview: Texas at Baylor

Texas and Baylor may be ranked programs but both squads are below .500 in Big 12 play as the No. 20 Longhorns visit the No. 19 Bears on Saturday. The schools own identical 3-4 marks in conference competition while locked in a seventh-place tie with only lowly TCU and Texas Tech below them. Texas has lost back-to-back games after falling to Iowa State 89-86 on Monday while Baylor dropped a 64-53 contest against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

The Bears set a season low for points against Oklahoma State while shooting 34.5 percent from the field and committing 13 turnovers. “We didn’t really share the ball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. “When you face pressure like that, you make some unforced ones and that leads to frustration and that’s what we had.” The Longhorns trailed Iowa State by 21 points with 11 1/2 minutes left before making the game close in the final two minutes with a frantic charge.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (14-6, 3-4 Big 12): Guard Javan Felix had a stellar showing against Iowa State by recording season-highs of 20 points, eight assists and four 3-point baskets. It was the seventh career 20-point outing for Felix, who ranks fourth on the team in scoring (10.4) and has made a team-leading 34 3-point baskets. Point guard Isaiah Taylor has team-high averages of 13.1 points and 3.7 assists while forwards Jonathan Holmes (6.7 rebounds) and Myles Turner (team-best 6.8 rebounds) are tied for second at 11.9 points per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (15-5, 3-4): Forward Rico Gathers leads the Big 12 with 10 double-doubles and the one the junior posted against Oklahoma State – 11 points, 11 rebounds – was the 17th of his career. Gathers is averaging 10.7 points and 11.9 rebounds and has grabbed 10 or more rebounds 30 times in his career. Forward Taurean Prince averages a team-best 12.2 points and point guard Kenny Chery is averaging 11 points but shooting 36 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Texas leads the series 30-11 in the Big 12 era for both schools.

2. Prince leads Baylor with 14 double-digit scoring games.

3. Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds against Iowa State for his ninth career double-double.

PREDICTION: Baylor 65, Texas 63