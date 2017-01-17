Preview: Texas at Baylor

Baylor's first ever No. 1 ranking was short-lived thanks to a 29-turnover, 89-68 loss at eighth-ranked West Virginia last week. The Bears, who rebounded on Saturday by handing Kansas State its first home loss of the season and come in at No. 6 in this week's rankings, now return home to host struggling Texas on Tuesday night.

Junior point guard Manu Lecomte scored a career-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and guards Al Freeman and Ish Wainright added 15 points apiece to help Baylor rebound with the win over the Wildcats. "I really credit our guys for bouncing back and playing a lot better than we did against West Virginia," Baylor coach Scott Drew said on his postgame radio show. "Manu was super, and what he did was really impressive after getting three fouls (in the first half). But he was aggressive on the offensive end and played well on the defensive end." Texas comes in off a 74-72 home loss to West Virginia on Saturday, it's third Big 12 loss by three points or fewer. "If you win that game, you can definitely say all around it's a step forward," Texas coach Shaka Smart told reporters. "We came up two points short. I thought down the stretch that the tougher-minded team won."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (7-10, 1-4 Big 12): The Longhorns hung with the Mountaineers despite playing without their leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8), who is suspended indefinitely, and senior guard Kendal Yancy - sidelined with a high ankle sprain. "I don't anticipate he'll play (at Baylor)," Smart said of Yancy, who is averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Three other players beside Mack, a sophomore guard, are averaging in double figures: 6-11 freshman forward Jarrett Allen (11.6), sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (11.3) and freshman guard Andrew Jones (10.1).

ABOUT BAYLOR (16-1, 4-1): The Bears are led by 6-10 junior forward Johnathan Motley, who was named to the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 last week. "He's gotten better and better and turned himself into an NBA prospect," Smart told reporters of Motley, who leads the Bears in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (9.1) while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Lecomte is second in scoring (12.4) and dishes out a team-leading 4.6 assists per game while Freeman (11.3) and 7-0 junior forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (10.4) also average in double-digits.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor leads the Big 12 and ranks tied for 10th nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 60.6 points per game.

2. Lual-Acuil Jr. leads the Big 12 and is tied for fourth nationally in blocked shots per game (3.12).

3. Allen was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday after averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in losses to West Virginia and TCU.

PREDICTION: Baylor 78, Texas 61