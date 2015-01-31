Texas Tech drops ball at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Coach Tubby Smith hoped Texas Tech might better handle No. 17 West Virginia’s press the second time around.

Instead, the Red Raiders committed 26 turnovers, including 10 during a 6 1/2-minute span of the second half when the Mountaineers grabbed control in a 77-58 romp Saturday.

“Awful, just awful,” Smith said. “It was like we never saw it before.”

In fairness to Texas Tech’s flustered ballhandlers, West Virginia (18-3, 6-2 in the Big 12) has made numerous opponents look awful. The national leaders in steals grabbed 10 more and enjoyed a 33-9 edge in points off turnovers thanks to their tenacious press.

“It’s uncomfortable to play against,” said Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins. “If you were walking down the street and somebody just got in your face about 3 inches away for a few blocks, would that bother you?”

Forward Devin Williams scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half when West Virginia extended a six-point lead into a blowout and swept the regular-season series from Texas Tech for a third consecutive year.

Guard Daxter Miles added 12 points and guard Juwan Staten contributed 11 points and five assists as the Mountaineers surpassed last season’s win total before the end of January.

Texas Tech guard Robert Turner scored 18 first-half points, but was shut out during the final 20 minutes, smothered by the defense of West Virginia guard Gary Browne.

West Virginia opened the second half on a 16-2 run lined with transition layups and dunks fed by a flurry of turnovers. During one sequence Texas Tech coughed up the ball on five of seven possessions.

“We got inside their heads,” Miles said. “I heard them telling other players to come get the ball.”

Riddled by 22 turnovers earlier this month during a loss to West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas Tech (11-11, 1-8) aimed to be stronger and smarter with the basketball in the rematch.

But the mistakes simply repeated themselves, with six Red Raiders committing at least three turnovers.

“We were overwhelmed by West Virginia’s pressure,” Smith said. “They stay after you. It reminds me of a team Billy Donovan had at Florida and some of the teams Rick Pitino coached at Louisville. They’re always attacking.”

Forward Aaron Ross scored 13 and Isaiah Manderson added 10 for Texas Tech, which was held to 16 fewer shot attempts overall and trailed by 21 points in the second half.

Browne finished with 10 for West Virginia, which led wire-to-wire and shot an atypical 51 percent in the second half.

“At halftime we talked about if you have a team down, you’ve got to put them away,” Staten said.

Turner nearly matched his season-high of 19 points during the first half to keep the game close. He accounted for Texas Tech’s final eight points, including a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left, to cut the deficit to 37-31.

After West Virginia ran off 12 unanswered to build a 30-14 lead, Turner was sent sprawling on a breakaway layup by Mountaineers forward Brandon Watkins.

That led to a scuffle after which Texas Tech center Norense Odiase was ejected.

Along with Odiase’s technical, Ross was assessed a flagrant technical foul for swinging an elbow on a rebound, one of Texas Tech’s 15 first-half fouls.

The 31 first-half points must have felt like an avalanche after the Red Raiders managed only 36 in their previous loss at Oklahoma, setting a record for scoring futility in a Big 12 game.

NOTES: West Virginia encounters the meat of its Big 12 schedule during the final regular-season 10 games, facing opponents with an average RPI of 26. ... Texas Tech has an 0-8 record away from Lubbock this season and stands 6-44 over the last four years. ... From 351 Division I teams, the Red Raiders opened Saturday ranked 307th in field-goal percentage, 312th in assist-to-turnover ratio and 275th in scoring. ... Despite ranking 270th nationally in field-goal percentage, West Virginia ranked 23rd in scoring (77.1 per game). ... Senior Gary Browne, a member of Mountaineers teams that went 30-35 the previous two seasons, laughs at the rosy expectations of West Virginia’s newcomers: “All they know is us winning. They don’t know all the stuff that we’ve been through the last few years.”