Baylor’s hot start sinks Texas

WACO, Texas -- Baylor showed Saturday that basketball can be as simple as filling up the basket.

The 19th-ranked Bears made their first eight shots to grab an early lead against 20th-ranked Texas and never let up in an 83-60 victory over the Longhorns at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor guard Kenny Chery scored 23 points and forward Royce O‘Neale added 20 as they combined to make seven 3-pointers. The Bears (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) hit 12 of 22 3-pointers.

“When guys make shots, it does help,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We made shots tonight, they missed shots and then momentum comes into play.”

Chery, who had 19 points in the second half, hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left to give Baylor an 18-point lead, its largest to that point. Chery said that more than the Bears’ 12-0 run to start the game, Baylor’s attitude to start the second half made the difference.

“The past couple games, we haven’t come out very strong in the second half,” Chery said. “The second half we just said to ourselves we need to make a statement today.”

Texas (14-7, 3-5), which scored 47 points in the final 12 minutes earlier in the week to push Iowa State until the closing seconds, couldn’t come up with a similar surge against the Bears. The Longhorns have lost five of seven.

Texas coach Rick Barnes said his team wasn’t getting the shots they wanted throughout the game.

“We’re 5 for 26 from the 3,” Barnes said. “That’s not who we are. That’s not what we should be doing. I really felt like we could get the ball inside if our post guys would attack that space consistently and we didn’t enough.”

Baylor guard Lester Medford led the Bears with seven assists, and O‘Neale and Chery each had five as the Bears had 24 assists and just nine turnovers.

“It was just us sharing the ball,” O‘Neale said. “Everybody was sharing the ball and finding the right shot and making the shot.”

Baylor forward Rico Gathers pitched in with eight points and 15 rebounds.

Texas forward Jonathan Holmes led the Longhorns with 17 points and center Cameron Ridley posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Baylor took advantage of polar opposite starts for the two teams.

While Texas missed its first 12 shots from the field, Baylor connected on its first eight to take a 12-0 lead.

Medford hit a 3-pointer on the first trip down the floor. That was followed by forward Johnathan Motley’s dunk and jumper in the interior of the Texas zone defense that put Baylor ahead 7-0 1:34 into the game.

O‘Neale hit a 3-pointer to cap the game-opening 12-0 run.

“I’d have to say that I‘m not doing a good job in terms of getting the message across to them what we need to do to get off to a good start,” Barnes said. “Two games in a row that we’ve just dug a hole.”

Texas guard Javan Felix broke the Longhorns’ opening dry spell by hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner with 15:45 left in the half.

The Longhorns used an 11-4 run midway through the first half to cut Baylor’s lead to four when Felix hit another 3-pointer with 4:19 left before halftime.

However, Baylor responded by scoring seven straight, capped by forward Taurean Prince’s 3-pointer.

“That got us momentum going into the locker room,” Drew said. “Got us some confidence and also got us a lead to where we could keep doing what we wanted to do.”

Motley finished the first half with 12 points and O‘Neale added 11 as Baylor won the interior battle and outrebounded Texas 25-19.

NOTES: Texas coach Rick Barnes is 29-9 against Baylor during his time leading the Longhorns. However, all nine of Baylor’s wins against Barnes have come in the last 14 meetings after the Bears snapped a 24-game losing streak versus Texas in 2009. ... The home team in the Baylor-Texas series has held serve in the last three seasons. Baylor is the last team to win on the opponent’s home floor in the series. The Bears defeated the Longhorns 77-72 in 2012. ... Texas was playing its second straight game on the road against a ranked opponent. The Longhorns lost at 15th-ranked Iowa State 89-86 on Monday. Last season, the Longhorns had a similar stretch in which they played at No. 17 Iowa State and at No. 8 Kansas, losing both games. The two losses started a downturn in Texas’ season during which it lost six of its last 10 games.