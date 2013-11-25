Preview: Texas vs. Brigham Young

After eking out two victories over lesser competition to open the season, things appear to have stabilized some for Texas, which faces Brigham Young in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Monday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Coach Rick Barnes’ squad edged Mercer by three and South Alabama by seven to start the season before more decisive, double-digit victories over Stephen F. Austin and Houston Baptist. Jonathan Holmes has led the effort with 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for Texas, which has four starters averaging double figures in points.

BYU got off to a 4-0 start of its own before losing late in a back-and-forth contest against Iowa State in its most recent game. Guard Tyler Haws was back against the Cyclones after missing two games with an abdominal strain and is averaging a team-high 26.3 points after his most recent 20-point performance. Matt Carlino shouldered some of the load while Haws was gone and is averaging 18.6 points despite shooting just 20 percent from 3-point range.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (4-0): Though the Longhorns have been starting a three-guard lineup, their rebounding has been remarkably good. Four different players are averaging 6.0 or more rebounds, and Texas has outrebounded each of its first four opponents. Most surprisingly, 6-2 guard Damarcus Holland has gotten his hands on 6.0 rebounds per game to go with 11.0 points.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (4-1): Last season, Haws averaged 21.7 points, and with an impactful recruiting class coming aboard for 2013-14, expectations were high for the Cougars. Unfortunately for coach Dave Rose, four-star point guard Nick Emery is on his two-year Latter-day Saints mission, but promising 6-10 forward Eric Mika has delivered thus far, racking up 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in the first five games of his career. Carlino has assumed the duties at point guard and has averaged 5.4 assists against 2.8 turnovers this season.

TIP-INS

1. Holmes has scored double figures in all four Texas wins.

2. The two programs have met six times, but this will be the first meeting since 1978.

3. Texas is 11-5 all-time at the Sprint Center.

PREDICTION: BYU 83, Texas 79