(Updated: CORRECTS Haws second-half points in lede CORRECTS Mika rebounds in 2nd graph CORRECTS ”four-point“ to ”five-point in 4th graph UPDATES next opponents in 2nd and 3rd graphs)

Brigham Young 86, Texas 82: Tyler Haws scored 23 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the Cougars edged the Longhorns in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Haws, who was just 1-for-7 from the field in the first half, was helped by Matt Carlino, who racked up 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for BYU (5-1), which will face Wichita State in the final. Freshman Eric Mika added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

Javan Felix came off the bench and tallied 17 points to pace Texas (4-1), which missed an opportunity to start 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Cameron Ridley recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds while Jonathan Holmes had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns, who meet DePaul in Tuesday’s third-place game.

BYU made its first six 3-pointers of the contest, but Texas rallied from an early nine-point hole with a 17-4 run to only trail 43-42 at halftime. The game remained close throughout the second half with neither team gaining more than a five-point advantage.

Haws caught fire late in the game, scoring 19 of BYU’s final 26 points, with his biggest bucket coming on a fall-away jumper as the shot clock expired with 43 seconds left in the game, giving the Cougars an 83-80 lead. Haws hit 3-of-4 free throws in the waning seconds to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas has outrebounded each of its first five opponents. … Texas suffered its first loss in three appearances in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. … The Longhorns have allowed double-digit 3-pointers in four of five games this season.