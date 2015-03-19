Preview: Texas vs. Butler

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

Butler has become synonymous with unexpected runs in the NCAA Tournament, but the sixth-seeded Bulldogs hope to avoid their second one-and-done performance in a week when they take on No. 11 seed Texas in the Midwest Region on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa. Butler received a strong seed considering its quarterfinal loss to Xavier in the Big East Tournament. But the Bulldogs got a tough opening draw with the Longhorns, who pushed Iowa State to the brink in the Big 12 championship quarterfinals.

Texas looked like a bubble team, at best, after two four-game losing streaks during conference play, but the Longhorns won their final two games of the regular season, including an overtime victory over Baylor, and knocked off Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to earn their second straight NCAA Tournament bid and their 16th in 17 years. “I don’t think there is any team that would want to play us by just the way we have played the last couple of weeks,” Texas coach Rick Barnes told reporters after his team squandered a 16-point lead and lost to Iowa State on a buzzer-beater. “We’re good enough to play and beat anybody in the country, and I believe that.” Butler missed the tournament last year for the second time in three seasons since back-to-back Final Four trips in 2010 and 2011.

TV: 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT TEXAS (20-13): The Longhorns endured a long stretch early in the season without point guard and leading scorer Isaiah Taylor (13 points, 4.6 assists), but they’re at full strength going into the tournament. Forwards Myles Turner (10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Jonathan Holmes (10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) give Texas a pair of formidable post players who should minimize Butler’s strength on the boards. The Longhorns are one of the top defensive teams in the nation, ranking fourth in field-goal defense (36.8 percent), though they don’t defend the perimeter well, allowing opponents to shoot 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT BUTLER (22-10): The Bulldogs stumbled a bit down the stretch, losing four of its last eight games but ended up tied for second in the Big East. Leading scorer Kellen Dunham (16.7 points) is a difficult matchup as a 6-foot-6 guard who shoots 41.5 percent from 3-point range, and forward Roosevelt Jones (12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds) also averages double digits. Forward Kameron Woods (7.8 points, 9.8 rebounds) is a force on the boards for a team that averages a plus-6.5 rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. Dunham (1,383) is 16th on Butler’s all-time scoring list and needs six points to pass Rylan Hainje for 16th and 10 to pass Jeff Blue for 15th.

2. The Longhorns have blocked 260 shots this season, obliterating the previous program record of 206 in 2013-14.

3. Woods has 932 career rebounds, third-most in Butler history behind Daryl Mason (961) and Blue (953).

PREDICTION: Texas 66, Butler 63