Butler marches on under Holtmann

PITTSBURGH -- It doesn’t matter who’s coaching -- when Butler’s playing in March, good things happen.

It started with Todd Lickliter, who took the team to the Sweet 16 in 2007, and continued with Brad Stevens, who took the Bulldogs to the Final Four in 2010 and 2011.

And now Chris Holtmann, who started the season as interim coach before that tag was removed in January, is victorious in his first try in March Madness.

In a game of long defensive stretches, Butler walked away with a 56-48 win over Texas on Thursday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional.

“It’s been a ride, for sure,” said the 43-year-old Holtmann, who was coach at Gardner-Webb from 2010 to 2013. He led the school to the CIT in 2013 before joining Brandon Miller’s Butler staff last year; he took over for Miller when the coach took an unexplained medical leave of absence in October.

“I genuinely mean it. I say there’s not a group I’d rather do this with, this journey, this season, than with this group,” Holtmann said. “We’ve went through a lot of times in the locker room that have been really special, and I just can’t say enough about everyone that’s in that locker room, how they’ve embraced this.”

Holtmann’s first NCAA Tournament victory was anything but pretty.

After taking a 26-15 lead with under five minutes to play in the first half, Butler went silent at the offensive end. During the next 10 minutes, the Bulldogs went without a field goal and were outscored 15-2 as the Longhorns opened a two-point lead with 14 minutes remaining.

Butler responded by forcing Texas into a 10-minute shooting drought of its own. An 11-0 run boosted the Bulldogs’ lead to eight points.

The Longhorns came back again to make it a one-point game with 2:42 remaining, thanks to a 6-0 run by sophomore guard Isaiah Taylor, but they were never able to retake the lead.

“I thought we were able to make just enough plays right before the final media (timeout) to create a little bit of distance,” Holtmann said. “But obviously it was a heck of a game and Taylor certainly bothered us there late. I can’t give our guys enough credit for grinding out this one.”

Butler junior Kellen Dunham’s contested 3-pointer with a minute remaining made it 48-43 and the Bulldogs hung on via the foul line, making 5 of 6 to close out the game.

Dunham finished with 20 points and was the only Butler player to score in double figures.

Despite a sizeable height advantage, Texas was able to manage just 20 points in the paint, the same amount as its much smaller opponents. Though the Longhorns did enjoy a 41-28 advantage on the boards, the Bulldogs never let it become too much of a problem.

Senior forward Jonathan Holmes (15 points) and Taylor (14 points) paced Texas, which shot just 34 percent (17 of 50) and had 15 turnovers, 10 more than Butler.

“They played pretty good position defense. ... Our post guys are good and we can get offensive boards and putbacks that way, and they kind of limited us from doing that today,” Holmes said. “They kept us off the boards and, because of that, we struggled.”

Texas’ loss continued a rough start in the NCAA Tournament for the Big 12, which saw No. 3 seeds Iowa State and Baylor lose to No. 14 seeds UAB and Georgia State.

Coach Rick Barnes’ Longhorns have made the tournament in six of the past seven years and have not advanced past the first weekend.

“I know we’ve got teams in our league that struggled today. ... There’s no one that’s entitled to any of this,” he said. “Whether you get knocked out right now or knocked out in a week, two weeks, there’s always an empty feeling.”

NOTES: This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Butler as a Big East Conference member, its seventh trip in nine years and 13th overall. The Bulldogs joined the Big East before last season. Texas made its 16th appearance in 17 years and second in a row under coach Rick Barnes. ... In its last seven trips to the tournament, Butler is 16-7 with two Final Four trips and two Sweet 16 appearances. ... Texas finished the season as the nation’s leader in blocked shots, averaging 7.9 per game. The Longhorns’ 260 blocks were a team record. ... This was the first matchup between the programs.