Preview: Texas vs. California

Only three games into the season, the defense for No. 10 Texas is already in midseason form. The Longhorns hope to continue their suffocating start to the campaign Friday when they take on California in the championship game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Texas defeated Iowa 71-57 in Thursday’s first semifinal as it held the Hawkeyes to 29.6 percent shooting - the third straight game in which the Longhorns’ opponent shot below 30 percent.

Jonathan Holmes scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the Longhorns overcame a six-point halftime deficit against the Hawkeyes, while Isaiah Taylor added 15 points - 11 in the second half - for Texas. “I think it starts with me just being the oldest guy on the team,” Holmes told reporters. “I came out and I wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been. I started slow and I think it starts with the older guys and we just can’t let that happen.” The Bears should provide a stiff challenge for the Longhorns’ defense as they showed off their shooting prowess in Thursday’s nightcap - a 73-59 victory over No. 24 Syracuse.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (3-0): While there have been plenty of positives for Texas this season, junior center Cameron Ridley has not been one of the bright spots for coach Rick Barnes. Ridley averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent a season ago, but those numbers have dipped to 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on 38.9 percent shooting this season. After two straight quality performances to start his collegiate career, prized freshman Myles Turner was limited to five points and five rebounds in 18 foul-plagued minutes in the victory over Iowa.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (3-0): After scoring 91 and 93 points in their first two games, the Bears only scored 73 against Syracuse, but that was more than enough, particularly since they held the Orange to 37.3 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line. Jordan Mathews scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half Thursday and Jabari Bird made four 3-pointers en route to 16 points. After playing 15 quiet minutes in Cal’s previous game, David Kravish filled up the box score with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against Syracuse.

TIP-INS

1. Taylor has scored in double figures in 30 of his 38 career games at Texas.

2. After shooting a career-high 50.5 percent from the field in 2013-14, Holmes is 15-of-21 to start the campaign.

3. Cal only grabbed six offensive rebounds on 29 missed shots Thursday and could be overmatched up front against the lengthy Longhorns.

PREDICTION: California 73, Texas 71