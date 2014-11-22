No. 10 Texas 71, California 55: Jonathan Holmes posted a season-high 21 points to continue the excellent start to his senior campaign as the Longhorns topped the Bears at the 2K Classic championship game at Madison Square Garden.

Through four games this season - all wins for the Longhorns (4-0) - Holmes has shot 21-of-32 (65.6 percent) en route to an average of 16 points per game. Holmes grabbed 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Connor Lammert had nine boards to help Texas to a 45-35 advantage on the glass.

The Longhorns also continued their trend of suffocating defense, as the 31.3 percent that the Bears shot was actually the highest mark against Texas this season. David Kravish scored 19 points to lead Cal (3-1) while Tyrone Wallace chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Holmes had 10 first-half points as Texas led 31-21 at the break. The Longhorns dominated the boards 27-18 in the opening 20 minutes and held the Bears to 24.1 percent shooting, although Kravish’s 11 points kept the score relatively close.

Cal didn’t make much of a dent in the scoreboard in the second half, although Jabari Bird’s jumper got the Bears within 35-29 with 16 1/2 minutes left. But six straight points by Texas - a 3-pointer by Kendal Yancy and a three-point play by Demarcus Holland - pushed the lead back to double digits, and the Longhorns led by at least seven the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Longhorns PG Isaiah Taylor is expected to miss at least a month with a wrist injury suffered in Thursday’s victory over Iowa. Javan Felix started in his place and shot 2-of-9 for nine points and four assists, but also turned it over five times. ... Texas C Cameron Ridley, who averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds last season, is averaging seven points and 4.5 rebounds through four games this year; he had nine points and two boards on Friday. ... Jordan Mathews contributed 10 points for Cal, which received a total of three points from its bench.