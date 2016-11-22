Preview: Texas vs. Colorado

Although Texas enjoyed a 14-9 series advantage over Colorado prior to the Buffaloes' departure for the Pac-12 following the 2010-11 season, the Longhorns probably still haven't forgotten their last meeting. No. 21 Texas hopes to rebound from a surprising blowout loss Monday when it faces former Big 12 rival Colorado in the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Texas entered a road game with Colorado as the fifth-ranked team in the coaches' poll on Feb. 27, 2011, and quickly built a 22-point first-half lead, only to watch the Buffaloes storm back behind a 58-point second half and claim a 91-89 victory. This year's Longhorns experienced no such drama in Thursday's surprising 77-58 semifinal loss to Northwestern, however, starting out slow and eventually succumbing to 19-1 run spanning the first and second halves. Colorado suffered through its own first-half woes in Monday's 89-83 setback against Notre Dame, although the Buffaloes managed to crawl back from a 15-point halftime deficit to within four points twice in the final minute. "I like our guys' toughness, but we must get tougher in finishing in the paint … we had easy baskets we let go (and) offensive rebounds we couldn't convert on. You have to have that toughness factor to beat a good team, and Notre Dame is a good team," Colorado coach Tad Boyle told reporters.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (3-1): Coach Shaka Smart told reporters after Monday's loss he feared his team, which includes four freshmen and three sophomores, might be affected by the big stage and it appeared to be the case, as only Tevin Mack finished in double figures (18 points Thursday) after six Longhorns entered the game averaging at least 10 points. "I was a little bit concerned this morning because sometimes you can feel when guys get in the bright lights, you can tell they're playing a little bit away from what really goes into it. … I think we were a step off with a lot of things we know how to do," Smart said. James Banks (3.8 blocks) was ejected midway through the second half after the 6-10 freshman was charged with a flagrant-2 foul.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-1): Xavier Johnson more than doubled his season average of 11 points entering Monday, pouring in 23 for his ninth career 20-point game, allowing him to move into 29th place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,046. Former Division II All-American Derrick White also made an impression in his fourth game with the Buffaloes, finishing with 20 points and nine assists to go along with five rebounds and two blocks. Fellow guard George King posted his second career double-double with 17 points and a personal-best 13 rebounds; the 6-6 junior also went 3-for-6 beyond the arc and is 5-of-9 from long-range over the last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado was 18-of-19 from the foul line Monday and is 46-of-54 from the stripe over the last two games.

2. Texas recorded 14 turnovers versus only seven assists versus Northwestern and shot 13-of-27 from the foul line.

3. Mack has drained at least three 3-pointers in each of his three games and is 11-for-20 overall beyond the arc this season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 79, Texas 74