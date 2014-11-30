Preview: Texas at Connecticut

Defending National Champion Connecticut came up short in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off and is facing its biggest test of the early season. The 22nd-ranked Huskies will try to bounce back from a loss to West Virginia in the Tip-Off final when they host No. 9 Texas on Sunday. UConn is still trying to replace the steady production lost when Shabazz Napier and DeAndre Daniels waived goodbye after last season.

Ryan Boatright is doing his best Napier impression and freshman Daniel Hamilton is replacing Daniels’ scoring but is still learning how to limit mistakes. “Freshman mistakes,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie told the Hartford Courant of Hamilton’s eight-turnover performance in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off final. “I think he’s going to get better from it.” UConn center Amida Brimah could be under the microscope against the Longhorns, who boast a huge front line and are one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (5-0): The Longhorns have yet to allow an opponent to reach 60 points and are among the leaders nationally in defensive rebounding thanks to Jonathan Holmes, Myles Tuner and Connor Lammert. Turner, a 6-11 freshman, matched a school record for field-goal percentage by going 11-of-12 from the field en route to 25 points and 10 boards in a 78-46 win over St. Francis on Tuesday. “The more (Turner) understands what we’re doing and he doesn’t have to think about where he’s supposed to be, and just get in the flow, the more he will allow his instincts (to take over),” coach Rick Barnes told reporters. “I thought (against St. Francis) he did calm down.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-1): The Huskies hold a 5-2 lead in the series but have not faced the Longhorns since taking an 82-81 decision in overtime on the road Jan. 8, 2011. UConn will try to counter Texas’ size with speed, and Boatright is slicing through defenses for averages of 20 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists while getting most of his points attacking the basket. Boatright scored 17 points in the loss to West Virginia in Puerto Rico but went 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-9 from the free-throw line in the 78-68 setback.

TIP-INS

1. UConn reinstated G Omar Calhoun and F Rakim Lubin, who were suspended for breaking team rules at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

2. The Longhorns have recorded at least seven blocked shots in each of the last four games.

3. Huskies G Rodney Purvis, who sprained his ankle against West Virginia, was held out of practice this week but might play Sunday.

PREDICTION: Texas 75, UConn 68