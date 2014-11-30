Texas 55, Connecticut 54

(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 9 Texas 55, No. 22 Connecticut 54: Jonathan Holmes buried a corner 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left as the visiting Longhorns stunned the Huskies.

Holmes finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas (6-0), which called a timeout with 4.4 seconds left to draw up the winning play. Javan Felix and Demarcus Holland scored 10 points apiece and Connor Lammert recorded seven rebounds and four assists for the Longhorns.

Ryan Boatright collected 24 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (3-2) but missed the second of two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to leave it a two-point gap. Boatright went down on the final play of the game with a sprained ankle and Daniel Hamilton scored 13 points for the Huskies, who shot 30.4 percent from the field.

Texas ended the first half on an 8-3 burst to take a 31-25 lead into the break and held a 39-32 advantage after Kendal Yancy’s layup with just under 16 minutes remaining. The Longhorns went over eight minutes without a field goal as UConn took control, getting eight points from Boatright in a 15-3 run that left it with a 47-42 lead.

Holmes ended Texas’ drought with a 3-pointer, but Boatright scored the next four points to give the Huskies their biggest lead of the afternoon at 51-45. UConn endured its own drought of nearly six minutes until Boatright’s two free throws made it 53-50 with 26.7 seconds left before Felix made a layup in advance of the final sequence.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn had a streak of 44 straight wins on campus against non-conference opponents come to an end. … Huskies G Omar Calhoun (knee) and G Rodney Purvis (ankle) both sat out. … Texas leading scorer Isaiah Taylor (wrist) sat out his third straight game and is not expected to return until the start of Big 12 play.