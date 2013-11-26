Preview: Texas vs. DePaul

Two teams looking to regain the momentum they brought to Kansas City meet when Texas faces DePaul in the consolation game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. The Longhorns had won four straight before losing a back-and-forth affair against Brigham Young in the semifinals that featured 18 ties and 21 lead changes. The good news for coach Rick Barnes is that Texas had five players in double figures and that Jonathan Holmes and Cameron Ridley had 10 rebounds apiece.

DePaul had won two straight before being throttled by Wichita State in the semifinals. The Blue Demons fell behind big in the middle portion of the first half and never recovered, ultimately falling 90-72. Coach Oliver Purnell’s squad should be well rested, though, as 13 different Blue Demons saw the court in the loss, all but one of whom scored.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (4-1): Barnes elected to bring his best scoring guard, Javan Felix, off the bench against the Cougars, though Felix still played 35 minutes and scored 17 points. Texas’ rebounding continued to be good against BYU as the Longhorns racked up 47 boards and have outrebounded all six of their opponents this season. That size advantage should only be more pronounced against DePaul.

ABOUT DEPAUL (3-2): Freshman Tommy Hamilton IV has received some notoriety thus far for the Blue Demons, but if the 6-10 center is going to be a major factor, he’s going to have to toughen up on the glass. Hamilton grabbed one rebound against Wichita State and since racking up 11 in the opener against Grambling, has not topped five in a game. A fellow freshman, 6-5 guard DeJuan Marrero, led the Blue Demons in rebounding against Wichita State with six.

TIP-INS

1. Texas failed to start 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

2. Texas has allowed four of its first five opponents to make 10 or more 3-pointers.

3. DePaul missed its chance against Wichita State for its first victory over a ranked team since 2008.

PREDICTION: Texas 82, DePaul 70