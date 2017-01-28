Preview: Texas at Georgia

Texas travels to Georgia on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge hoping to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-November. The Longhorns snapped a five-game skid with Monday’s 84-83 home victory over Oklahoma, and perhaps the opportunity to step outside of their rugged conference schedule will give Texas an opportunity to build momentum.

“I like the way our guys just hung in there and kept fighting,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said after Andrew Jones’ game-winning 3-pointer capped a comeback from five points down with 19 seconds left against the Sooners. Georgia could use a good performance as its NCAA tournament aspirations have taken a big hit with losses in three of its past four games. The Bulldogs were run off their homecourt in an uninspiring 80-60 loss to Alabama on Wednesday, allowing the SEC’s lowest-scoring team to shoot 51.1 percent from the field. “We were a step behind all night,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said after the game, which he did not finish after being ejected late in the first half.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (8-12): Freshman forward Jarrett Allen has averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds during the past four games, and is among the nation’s leaders in double-doubles (eight). Jones has scored 15.8 points per game in his past four contests, shooting 51.3 percent from the field, while senior forward Shaquille Cleare set a career high with 23 points against the Sooners. Leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8 points per game) remains suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

ABOUT GEORGIA (12-8): Junior forward Yante Maten continues to have an all-conference season, scoring 20 points against the Crimson Tide to enter the weekend averaging 19.7 points (second in the SEC) and 7.8 rebounds per game (third in the league). Before Wednesday, the Bulldogs had allowed only one opponent this season to shoot 50 percent or better from the field (Furman on Nov. 17). Senior guard J.J. Frazier averages 15.6 points but scored just four against Alabama, and is 5-for-20 from the field in his past two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs shot just 38.2 percent from the field Wednesday, their fourth-worst output of the season.

2. Cleare is shooting 61.9 percent from the field while averaging 15 points in the past four games.

3. Texas and Georgia have not played since 2002; the Bulldogs lead the series 6-5.

PREDICTION: Texas 75, Georgia 68