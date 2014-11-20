Preview: Texas vs. Iowa

A trip to Madison Square Garden can create plenty of distractions for a young basketball team, but Texas’ roster appears wise beyond its years. Fresh off a pair of home victories to open the season, the 10th-ranked Longhorns head to the Big Apple on Thursday to take on No. 25 Iowa in the 2K Classic. “We just wanted to come out and compete these first two games before heading to New York,” said Texas guard Isaiah Taylor. “New York is a business trip for us. Our first game was a great atmosphere and this game was a good atmosphere, too. We are looking forward to going to New York to compete.”

Led by standout freshman Myles Turner, Texas crushed North Dakota State in its season opener before a comfortable win over Alcorn State two days later. Turner, a 6-11 forward, is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in just 20 minutes, while Taylor, a sophomore, leads the team in scoring (15) on the young season. Meanwhile, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after his team’s last game - a 31-point win over North Dakota State: “I feel good about where we are. I was watching the Texas game against North Dakota State, and you see why they’re ranked in the top 10. We’ll have to play better than we’ve played so far, but we’ve got a couple of days to get ready.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (2-0): The Longhorns were a below-average 3-point shooting team last season, but they’ve gotten off to a good start from behind the arc in 2014-15, led by Taylor (4-of-6) and Jonathan Holmes (4-of-5). Connor Lammert is a versatile 6-9 forward who has made 3-of-6 from long range and also has a team-high nine assists to go with 10 rebounds this season. “A lot of teams don’t really think we can shoot,” Holmes told reporters this week. “A lot of teams would like to go zone ... but we’ve got shooters out there. That will make it even harder to defend us.”

ABOUT IOWA (2-0): The Hawkeyes also have gotten off to a hot start from behind the 3-point line this season, hitting on 43.9 percent through two games, led by Anthony Clemmons (5-of-6) and Jarrod Uthoff (6-of-10). Senior forward Aaron White leads the team in scoring (14.5) and assists (5.5) while ranking second in both rebounding (7.5) and steals (1.5). McCaffrey is excited to see if his team can continue its solid start to the season in a measuring-stick game, saying that “it’s important in the nonconference schedule to play elite teams with great coaches and talent to see where you are. We’ll learn a lot about our team. This will define where we are and it could accentuate some positives and negatives that we have to address prior to the rest of the nonconference schedule and Big Ten play.”

TIP-INS

1. Texas is averaging 13 offensive rebounds per game.

2. Iowa has committed 32 turnovers in its first two contests, including seven by G Peter Jok and six by C Adam Woodbury.

3. Opponents are shooting just 28.6 percent against the Longhorns this season.

PREDICTION: Texas 80, Iowa 66