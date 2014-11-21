EditorsNote: updates with score of second game

Texas pulls away from Iowa in second half

NEW YORK -- A combination of poor guard play from the Iowa Hawkeyes and a huge Texas run in the second half led to a 71-57 Longhorns victory in the semifinals of the 2K Classic on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

With the score tied 43-43, the No. 10 Longhorns (3-0) went on a 20-5 run to move ahead 63-48 with 5:05 to play. Iowa (2-1) never recovered.

Texas will meet Cal, a 73-59 winner over Syracuse in the late game, in Friday’s final. Iowa faces Syracuse.

Forward Aaron White led the Hawkeyes with 23 points. He scored a personal-best 14 points from the free throw line, going 14 of 16. Center Adam Woodbury added 10 points and eight rebounds.

But Iowa’s guards were a combined 5 of 29 from the floor. Starters Anthony Clemmons (1 of 7) and Mike Gesell (1 of 8) were the primary culprits. Josh Oglesby was 1 of 6 from the field, Peter Jok was 1 of 3 and Trey Dickerson went 1 of 5.

“They (guards) weren’t aggressive enough,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “In the second half, we struggled to score.”

Texas outscored Iowa 47-27 in the second half.

Longhorns forward Jonathan Holmes scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, but it was the play of guard Isaiah Taylor that impressed McCaffery. Taylor scored 11 of his 15 points after halftime.

“We did a great job of containing Taylor in the first half, but he really dictated how the game was going to go in the second half,” McCaffery said. “With all respect to Jonathan (Holmes), Taylor took the game over.”

Jok’s jumper ended a 6-0 run by the Hawkeyes with 13:58 to play, tying it at 43, before the onslaught from Texas. Taylor scored six straight points in the run, all on layups.

”In the first half, we locked up their (Texas) guards,“ White said. ”We did a good job of holding them off. We lost him (Taylor) a couple of plays in in the second half.

“In the first half, we brought the fight to them. In the second half, they brought the fight to us.”

Texas took its first lead of the game at 36-35 on a follow from forward Connor Lambert with 17:37 to play.

Holmes scored the first nine points of the second half for Texas. His conventional three-point play tied the score at 32 1:30 after intermission.

”We started off slow in the first half,“ Holmes said. ”We made an effort to come out stronger in the second half. We can’t let what happened in the first half happen again.

“I wasn’t aggressive as I should have been. I started slow and as a result we all started slow.”

Iowa converted only 8 of 30 shots from the floor in the first half but was 11 of 13 from the free throw line and led 30-24. White led the Hawkeyes with 11 points.

“They (Iowa) saw how tentative we were and they took advantage,” Texas coach Rick Barnes said.

The Longhorns closed to 17-15 on a jumper by Holmes, but an alley-oop dunk by White from Clemmons ended an 8-0 run by the Hawkeyes, giving them a 25-15 edge with 5:31 left in the first half.

Texas blocked seven shots in the opening half but sank only 2 of 10 3-point shots.

The Hawkeyes ran out to a 13-2 lead with just over five minutes elapsed in the game. Forward Jarrod Uthoff and White combined for 10 points in the spurt.

”He (White) is really an amazing player in that he scores in so many ways,“ McCaffery said. ”He scores off rebounds, putbacks, and is seemingly in the right place at the right time.

“I love his intensity level and his fight. I just wish some other guys brought that tonight.”

NOTES: This is the earliest Iowa has faced a ranked opponent to start a season since 2009 when it also played Texas in the fourth game of the year. The Hawkeyes lost 85-60. ... Iowa returned to Madison Square Garden for the second time in two years. The Hawkeyes went to the NIT championship game in 2013, losing to Baylor 74-54. ... Texas is making its fifth appearance in the 2K Classic. The Longhorns also played in the tournament in 1997, 2002, 2006 and 2010. ... This was the fifth meeting between the teams. Texas leads 3-2 after Thursday night’s win.