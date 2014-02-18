Preview: Texas at Iowa State

Texas is the first team in the Big 12 to reach the 20-win mark this season and No. 19 Iowa State attempts to join the No. 17 Longhorns in that category when the Cyclones host Texas on Tuesday. The Longhorns defeated West Virginia on Saturday for their ninth win in 10 games and the victory gave coach Rick Barnes his 14th 20-win campaign in 16 seasons at the school. Iowa State is vying for its third straight 20-win campaign under fourth-year coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Cyclones are just 5-5 after winning their first 14 games and are a solid 12-1 at home while being tied for fourth place in the Big 12 race. Texas is one game off the lead behind Kansas in a stunning turnaround from last season’s 16-18 mark. “We are all playing for each other,” said center Cameron Ridley, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds when the Longhorns defeated Iowa State on Jan. 18. “We are playing for the Big 12 championship and everyone on the team has the same goals – just to win games, not to think selfishly.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (20-5, 9-3 Big 12): Guard Javan Felix is back on his game, averaging 22.5 points and going 10-of-18 form 3-point range over the last two games after scoring in single digits in each of his previous three games. Felix ranks second on the squad in scoring (12.7) and has a team-best 40 3-pointers but inconsistent 37 percent shooting from the field has prevented him from being more productive. Forward Jonathan Holmes, who averages a team-best 13 points, recently missed a game with a knee injury and said after the West Virginia contest that he’s not playing at 100 percent.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (19-5, 7-5): The quartet of forwards Melvin Ejim (18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds) and Georges Niang (16.3 points, 3.7 assists), point guard DeAndre Kane (15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists) and forward Dustin Hogue (10.8 points, 8.5 rebounds) have carried the Cyclones. Ejim is vying to become the first Iowa State player to lead in the Big 12 in scoring since Marcus Fizer did it in back-to-back seasons in a career that finished in 2000 and Kane is one of the top all-around guards in the country. Niang is a torrid 19-of-39 from 3-point range over the past eight games, while Hogue has six double-doubles and ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has won 11 of the past 13 meetings, including the 86-76 home win earlier this season.

2. Longhorns PG Isaiah Taylor (12.6) is averaging 18 points over the last six games and is 37-of-40 from the free-throw line during the stretch.

3. The Cyclones have won 44 of their last 48 home games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 82, Texas 78