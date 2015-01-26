Preview: Texas at Iowa State

Two ranked teams that suffered disappointing losses seek bounce-back performances when No. 12 Iowa State hosts 18th-ranked Texas on Monday. The Cyclones fell out of a tie for first place in the Big 12 by getting outplayed by last-place Texas Tech on Saturday, while the Longhorns remained in the middle of the pack after falling to Kansas. Iowa State is undefeated at home this season and has won 17 straight dating back to last season while Texas is 3-2 in true road games.

The Longhorns failed to land a signature win by falling 75-62 to the Jayhawks, and coach Rick Barnes downplayed that a sense of urgency should be hitting his club. “There is a long way to go. I mean, we can win them all, and I believe that,” Barnes told reporters. “I believe we could, but I also know if we play like this, we won’t win any of the games we want to win.” The Cyclones dug themselves a 19-point first-half deficit against the Red Raiders before falling 78-73, with guard Monte Morris telling reporters afterward that the squad “came out here lackadaisical.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (14-5, 3-3 Big 12): Guard Isaiah Taylor scored a season-best 23 points against Kansas and has been the club’s top performer since returning from a wrist injury that sidelined him 10 games. Taylor leads the Longhorns in scoring (12.7) and assists (3.2), with forwards Jonathan Holmes (6.5 rebounds) and Myles Turner (team-best 6.8) tied for second at 11.6 points per game. “My teammates just tell me to attack the basket, just put it up on the rim and they’ll go get it,” Taylor told reporters. “They encourage me to shoot the ball, but it’s not my job to be a leading scorer or even to score for our team.”

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-4, 4-2): Morris was one of the few bright spots in the loss to Texas Tech as he registered a career-high 20 points and also recorded three steals to increase his streak of at least one steal to 14 games. Morris has scored in double digits 12 times this season and averages a team-best 5.6 assists to go with a 10.7 scoring average. Forward Georges Niang averages a team-best 14.6 points, followed by guards Naz Long and Bryce Dejean-Jones – both at 12.4 – and forward Dustin Hogue (11).

TIP-INS

1. Texas holds a 17-11 series lead but has lost three straight visits to Hilton Coliseum.

2. The Cyclones have won 41 of their last 43 home games.

3. Turner has recorded 53 blocked shots, rejecting five or more six times this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 80, Texas 79