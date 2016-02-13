Preview: Texas at Iowa State

Both teams look to rebound from heartbreaking losses when No. 25 Texas visits 15th-ranked Iowa State on Saturday night in a critical Big 12 contest. The Longhorns fell by three points at No. 3 Oklahoma on Monday to end a four-game winning streak, and Iowa State lost at Texas Tech in overtime Wednesday for its third defeat in four outings.

“We’ve just got to learn and get better,” Texas coach Shaka Smart told reporters. “But what we’re not going to do is come out of here and drop our heads and feel sorry for ourselves. … No one’s going to join you in that pity party.” The Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak against Iowa State with a 94-91 overtime victory on Jan. 12 to start a stretch in which they have won seven of nine to climb back into contention for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Cyclones were riding high after a win over Kansas on Jan. 25, but have given up late leads in all three losses since. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm told reporters Wednesday, “We had great chances to win down the stretch. We were up. We just didn’t finish the game. That’s the bottom line.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (16-8, 7-4 Big 12): The Longhorns shot 40 percent from the field, made just 6-of-23 from behind the 3-point arc and leading scorer Isaiah Taylor (15.4 per game) recorded 19 to lead the way against the Sooners. Center Cameron Ridley (foot), who has contributed 12.7 points and 10 rebounds, is likely still a few games away from returning to the lineup and Javan Felix is the only other active player averaging double-figure scoring (10.8). “(Felix is) our smallest guy,” Smart told reporters of his 5-11 guard, “but he might be the toughest guy.”

ABOUT IOWA STATE (17-7, 6-5): Jameel McKay, who averages 12.4 points and a team-best nine rebounds, sat out his second straight game for disciplinary reasons Wednesday but has been cleared to return to the lineup Saturday. The Cyclones did enough to win without him at Texas Tech, but needed one more big play while Georges Niang notched 18 points and nine rebounds for the second straight game. Niang is second in the Big 12 in scoring (19.0), and point guard Monte Morris contributes 14.8 points and a Big 12-best 7.2 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State F Deonte Burton, who has started the last two contests in place of McKay, is averaging 12.3 points during a strong four-game stretch.

2. The Longhorns lead the Big 12 in scoring defense (65.2) and field goal-percentage defense (40.2 percent) during league play.

3. Niang is 34 points shy of 2,000 for his career and 27 away from tying Fred Hoiberg for third all-time at Iowa State.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 76, Texas 74