Preview: Texas at Iowa State

Iowa State looks to bounce back from its first loss in nearly a month when it hosts Texas on Saturday. The Cyclones had won three consecutive games, including a 63-56 victory against Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener, but fell short in their upset bid of No. 3 Baylor, dropping a narrow 65-63 road decision to the Bears on Wednesday.

Iowa State has won its last three home games by an average margin of 26 points and hopes to improve to 7-1 at the Hilton Coliseum by knocking off the Longhorns for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. Texas ended a two-game slide with a much-needed 82-79 win against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Longhorns were held to an average of 60 points in setbacks to Kent State (63-58) and Kansas State (65-62) before scoring over 80 points for just the fourth time this season to avoid dropping two games below .500 for the first time since January 2013. Texas has lost both of its true road games this season and hopes to turn its fortunes around by notching a win in Ames for the first time since 2012.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (7-7, 1-1 Big 12): Sophomore guard/forward Tevin Mack drained four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 27 points in the win against Oklahoma State to finish in double figures for the 10th time in 13 games. "My teammates were finding me in the right spots to make plays," Mack told reporters. "I just credit my teammates for looking for me and keep giving me the ball." Eric Davis Jr. matched his season high with 16 points while Jarrett Allen secured 11 rebounds against the Cowboys to finish with at least 10 boards for the fourth time in his last five games.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-4, 1-1): Senior guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long led the way with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the loss to Baylor to finish in double figures for the 43rd time in his career. Point guard Monte Morris added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Bears to move past Jeff Hornacek (1,313) for 19th place on the program's all-time scoring list. Matt Thomas moved into fourth place (191) on the Cyclones' all-time list for 3-pointers by connecting twice from beyond the arc despite being hampered by bone spurs in his right foot.

TIP-INS

1. Three of Iowa State's four losses have come by two points or less.

2. Morris has dished out at least five assists in eight of 13 games this season.

3. Allen is averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 74, Texas 68