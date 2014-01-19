Texas 86, Iowa State 76

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Texas 86, No. 10 Iowa State 76: Jonathan Holmes had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Longhorns handed the visiting Cyclones their third straight loss.Javan Felix added 17 points and Cameron Ridley had 16, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Texas (14-4, 3-2 Big 12). Isaiah Taylor scored 12 points, including four free throws in the final minutes as the Longhorns hit 13-of-16 foul shots in the last six minutes to seal the win.

Georges Niang led Iowa State (14-3, 2-3) with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Melvin Ejim added 17 points and 10 boards and DeAndre Kane scored 15 points.

Ejim’s layup capped a 7-0 run for a 29-20 Iowa State lead with just under nine minutes left in the opening half, but the Cyclones made just one field goal the rest of the period. Texas got close with a 9-2 run before tying the game at 36 on Felix’s 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining in the half.

Holmes had three baskets during an 8-0 spurt that put Texas ahead for good at 51-44 with about 13 minutes to play. Iowa State got within two several times, but the Longhorns used a 13-4 run - getting two baskets each from Holmes and Felix - to build a double-digit lead with six minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State won the rebounding battle (40-37) for the first time in five conference games. ... Texas, which improved to 10-2 at home this season, defeated a top-10 opponent on its own court for the first time since December 2009. ... Holmes tied his career-high scoring mark and recorded his second 20-point performance of the season.