Iowa State hangs on to defeat Texas

Guard Deonte Burton scored 27 points and guard Monte Morris added 22 and 10 rebounds as the Iowa State Cyclones outlasted the Texas Longhorns 79-70 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference action at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Texas got as close as 68-65 on a jumper by Jarrett Allen with 3:42 to play as the Cyclones went 2:06 without a point. But Burton got loose for a layup after a Longhorn turnover and Matt Thomas poured in a 3-pointer to push the Iowa State lead to 73-65 at the 1:33 mark. The Cyclones then closed out the game at the free-throw line.

The Cyclones (10-4, 2-1 in Big 12 play) also got 11 points from Naz Mitrou-Long as Iowa State won for the fourth time in its last five games overall and for the sixth time in the past seven contests against Texas.

Texas was led by guard Kerwin Roach II's 21 points while swingman Tevin Mack had 15, guard Andrew Jones scored 14 and Allen added 11 for the Longhorns (7-8, 1-2 in Big 12).

A layup by Roach at the 6:39 mark of the first half granted Texas a short-lived 22-21 lead that was immediately erased by two baskets from Bowie and 3-pointer by Mitrou-Long that put Iowa State in charge at 28-22.

The Cyclones outscored Texas 10-3 over the final 3:09 of the first half, with Burton hitting two 3-pointers and Morris adding the other four points in that stretch, to forge a 40-31 lead at halftime.

Burton's 12 points in the half led all scorers while Roach paced the Longhorns with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting from the floor. Texas outshot the Cyclones 50 percent-42.9 percent, outrebounded Iowa State 21-16 but also had 12 turnovers to the Cyclones' two in the first 20 minutes.