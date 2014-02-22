Preview: Texas at Kansas

Eighth-ranked Kansas can move closer to locking up the top seed for the Big 12 postseason tournament if it can avenge a loss to visiting Texas on Saturday. The No. 17 Longhorns posted an 81-69 home victory over the Jayhawks on Feb. 1 and stand two games behind first-place Kansas in the conference race with five to play. The Jayhawks avoided Texas Tech’s upset bid on Tuesday, escaping with a 64-63 road victory.

The Longhorns lost at Iowa State on Tuesday to provide Kansas with an unexpected cushion entering the rematch. “It’s big, it’s big but it doesn’t mean anything unless we win Saturday,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self told reporters. “That’s the game that would give us serious breathing room, although we’ve got a little bit now.” Texas has hit a bit of a rut by splitting its last four games after reeling off seven consecutive victories.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (20-6, 9-4 Big 12): Freshman point guard Isaiah Taylor scored 26 points in the loss to Iowa State for his third 20-point outing in seven games, which includes a 23-point effort in the victory over Kansas. Taylor is tied for the team scoring lead (13.1) with forward Jonathan Holmes and has made 47 of his last 50 free throws. Guard Javan Felix (12.8) and center Cameron Ridley (10.8 points, team-leading 7.9 rebounds and 60 blocked shots) also score in double digits for the Longhorns.

ABOUT KANSAS (20-6, 11-2): Leading scorer Andrew Wiggins (16.2) had a dreadful showing against the Longhorns earlier this month when he scored just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Wiggins is averaging 17 points in five games since the poor effort and has made 124 free throws on the season, passing the school freshman mark of 120 set in 2012-13 by Ben McLemore. Forward Perry Ellis (13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds), center Joel Embiid (11 points, 7.8 rebounds) and guard Wayne Selden Jr. (10.2) also average in double figures for the Jayhawks.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas holds a 22-8 series lead and has won eight of the past 10 meetings.

2. Felix is averaging 20.3 points over the last three games but was a porous 6-of-22 from the field against Iowa State.

3. Embiid has blocked 62 shots, tying the Kansas freshman record set by Eric Chenowith in 1997-98.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Texas 66