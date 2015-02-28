Preview: Texas at Kansas

There is a quartet of teams trying to track down ninth-ranked Kansas as it aims for an 11th straight Big 12 title, and a slip-up at home against Texas on Saturday could open the door for any number of them. The Jayhawks have dropped two of three to help intensify the title race and still have games left against West Virginia and Oklahoma, two of the three teams that trail the Jayhawks by a game entering the weekend. Kansas coughed up an eight-point, second-half lead in a 70-63 setback at Kansas State on Monday.

The Jayhawks’ mini-swoon has taken place amid a road-heavy portion of the schedule, but they have won 22 in a row at historic Allen Fieldhouse, the third-longest stretch in the Bill Self era. They also had no issues hitting the road to dispatch the Longhorns by a 75-62 margin on Jan. 24, Kansas’ seventh win in the last eight meetings. That loss began a 3-7 slide for Texas, which once was a top-10 team but now is in dire need of a big win to boost its NCAA Tournament chances.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (17-11, 6-9 Big 12): The Longhorns’ last four losses have come by single digits, which won’t sway the selection committee once March rolls around but can add to the frustration for a team looking to find its early-season form. Senior leader Jonathan Holmes may have exhibited some of that frustration when he threw an elbow and was ejected in the first half of Tuesday’s 71-64 loss at West Virginia. Holmes had made 2-of-3 3-pointers before being tossed, looking as if he might snap out of a funk that saw him go 4-for-19 from the field over a three-game stretch after returning from a concussion.

ABOUT KANSAS (22-6, 11-4): Baylor’s win on Wednesday over Iowa State - which was tied with Kansas in the loss column - helped improve Kansas’ chances, but there is work to be done to keep alive the Big 12 title streak. “It doesn’t matter unless we take care of business ourselves moving forward,” Self told the Kansas City Star. “But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that (on Wednesday night) I was definitely a Baylor Bear fan.” Leading scorer Perry Ellis is playing as if he does not want to be on the team that ends the conference title run, averaging 21 points on 63.5 percent shooting over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Longhorns coach Rick Barnes is trying for the fourth time to win his 400th game at Texas.

2. Kansas will wear retro uniforms honoring the 1988 National Championship team.

3. The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (41 percent) in league play and will be facing a Longhorns defense that ranks ninth in defending the long-range shot (38.7).

PREDICTION: Kansas 77, Texas 69