Preview: Texas at Kansas

With a pair of Big 12 losses in its first six conference games, No. 3 Kansas finds itself in unfamiliar territory as it hosts dangerous Texas on Saturday. The Jayhawks, who have won or shared the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles, and the Longhorns are among four teams tied for second in the conference as Kansas puts its 33-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse on the line against a Texas squad coming off a 56-49 victory at No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday for its third straight win.

The Jayhawks have lost two of their last three games, including a 74-63 setback at West Virginia on Jan. 12. “It’s disheartening at the moment, but we’ll find out how tough we are,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters after Wednesday’s 86-67 loss at Oklahoma State. “I’ve always questioned whether or not this team, from a mental standpoint, was tough enough to fight through some stuff. And to be honest with you, we haven’t shown we are. But we’re not going to go anywhere if we don’t show that we are.” The Longhorns’ victory at West Virginia was their first road win against a top 10 team since a 74-63 decision at Kansas on Jan. 22, 2011. “I know our seniors are really hungry, because we want to win at Kansas,” Texas senior forward Connor Lammert told reporters. “We’ve never won at Kansas before. That’s just something personally that’s driving us.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (12-6, 4-2 Big 12): Junior guard Isaiah Taylor (team bests of 16.4 points and 4.7 assists per game) is averaging 20 points over his last eight contests while shooting 49.1 percent from the field during that span, raising his season number to 45.1. Lammert (6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds) is averaging 7.1 boards in seven games without senior center Cameron Ridley (12.7 points, 10.0 rebounds), who is out with a broken foot. Freshman guard Eric Davis Jr. (8.1 points) averaged 13 in four games versus Top 25 opponents this season.

ABOUT KANSAS (15-3, 4-2): Senior forward Perry Ellis (1,441 career points), who passed Wilt Chamberlain and moved into 23rd on the school’s all-time scoring list Wednesday, boasts team-leading averages of 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds - 17.2 and 8.0 in Big 12 contests. Frank Mason III, a 5-11 junior guard, contributes 13.2 points, a team-best 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds, but has six assists and 10 turnovers in the last three games. Brannen Greene, a 6-7 junior guard who averages 7.2 points and shoots 58.1 percent from 3-point range, missed Tuesday’s game after bruising his right knee in practice Monday, but is expected to play.

TIP-INS

1. Self is 199-9 at Allen Fieldhouse as Jayhawks coach.

2. The Longhorns have committed 27 turnovers in their last four games, dropping their season average to 10.7 - second-fewest in the Big 12 behind Iowa State (10.6)

3. Kansas leads the series 25-8, including 11-1 at Allen Fieldhouse, and has won three straight meetings.

PREDICTION: Kansas 84, Texas 73