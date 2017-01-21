Preview: Texas at Kansas

The best chance Texas may have Saturday afternoon in Lawrence is if Kansas is looking ahead to its next three games against top-10 teams. The top-ranked Jayhawks are looking for their 50th straight win inside Allen Fieldhouse and 18th straight overall this season, while the struggling Longhorns have dropped all seven games they have played outside of Austin this season.

Texas has lost four straight overall but its five losses in conference play have come by a combined 27 points. “They're much better than their record, obviously,” Kansas coach Bill Self explained to reporters earlier this week. “One-possession game against West Virginia, and they've had a one-possession game against TCU and a one-possession game at Kansas State. So there's three games that in the last 30 seconds if it's different, they're 4-2 instead of 1-5.” Kanas beat Iowa State 76-72 on Monday behind 16 points and six rebounds from Frank Mason III - the Jayhawks' fourth single-digit Big 12 win of the season - and will set out after this one for road games against No. 8 West Virginia and No. 5 Kentucky before returning home to face No. 6 Baylor. Texas is coming off a 74-64 loss at Baylor on Tuesday despite 17 points and 10 rebounds from talented freshman forward Jarrett Allen.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT TEXAS (7-11, 1-5 Big 12): Freshman guard Andrew Jones (10.3 points, 2.6 assists) scored 15 points in the loss to Baylor and has totaled 32 in the last two games since returning to the bench after 10 consecutive starts and 9.7 points per game. The 6-11 Allen (11.9 points) is averaging 16.3 points on 63 percent shooting and 2.5 blocks during the Longhorns' losing skid, and he ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounds (7.9) and leads the team with 29 blocks. Sophomore wing Tevin Mack leads Texas in scoring (14.8 points) and 3-pointers (34) but has not played in the last two games after being suspended indefinitely on Jan. 12.

ABOUT KANSAS (17-1, 6-0): Mason leads the conference in scoring in all games (20.3 points) and Big 12-only games (21.5) and is also tops in all games in 3-point field goal percentage (53.8 percent). The senior guard is tied for third in the conference with junior guard Devonte’ Graham (13.2 points, fifth in league with 4.8 assists per game) with 2.3 3-pointers made per game. Kansas leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting at 41.2 percent, but Texas yields a conference-low 29.3 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 27-8, including winning five straight, and is 14-1 in games played in Lawrence.

2. The Jayhawks are seeking a sixth 18-1 start under Self and first since the 2012-13 team went 19-1.

3. Kansas has maintained a lead at the five-minute mark of every game this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 87, Texas 69