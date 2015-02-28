Kansas State stuns Iowa State with late rally

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Iowa State picked a bad time for a slump.

Less than a week removed from a chance to claim a share of the Big 12 lead, the 12th-ranked Cyclones lost their second straight game, this time on a late turnover, falling 70-69 to Kansas State on a snowy Senior Day in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Cyclones fell two games behind Kansas in the Big 12 race with two games remaining.

With Iowa State leading 69-68 with 18.5 seconds left, K-State forward Wesley Iwundu stole the inbounds pass intended for forward Georges Niang and raced for a dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with 16.4 seconds left. Iowa State could not get a good look, and guard Naz Long missed a long 3-point shot at the buzzer.

”They pressure the heck out of you in this building, there is no doubt about that,“ Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. ”They’ve won eight league games. They had a really good game and we expected them to come out and pressure us. They played us very tough.

“You put the ball in your best player’s hands and I trust Georges is going to make the right play 99 percent of the time, but it happens.”

The Cyclones lost their first home game of the season Wednesday night against Baylor and now have only a remote chance to even share the conference title.

“We’ve got to bounce back,” Hoiberg said, looking ahead to Monday night’s home game against Oklahoma. “That’s two tough ones, two very tough ones in a row. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves in how we bounce back tomorrow.”

The Cyclones (20-8, 10-6 Big 12) looked to have this game well in-hand, leading 64-55 with 6:21 left following a bucket by Niang.

But Kansas State used a 15-5 flourish down the stretch for their fifth win over a top-25 team this season, their third straight at home.

”This season has not gone like we had hoped or expected,“ Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ”Through the whole thing, they’ve continued to battle and fight.

”They did a great job on defense in the second half, holding them to 29 points. That adds up to a victory. We did a lot of good things. We had more fast-break points (20-13) than one of the top offensive teams in the country.

“We’re the best 15-15 team in the country.”

Kansas State (15-15, 8-9) only connected on 26.3 percent (5 of 19) of their 3-point shots, but they controlled the paint, outscoring the Cyclones 46-24 in the paint. The 46 points in the paint were a season high for K-State. The Wildcats were led by reserve guard Nigel Johnson with 17 points, and reserve guard Justin Edwards with 16. The leading scorer among starters for K-State was Iwundu with 11.

“That was a great effort by our bench,” Weber said of Johnson, who led the Cats with 20 points in their victory over No. 8 Kansas Monday night. “Obviously Nigel, not just the 17 points but the nine rebounds and four assists, (was huge).”

The Cyclones were 11 of 27 from 3-point range, but missed their last five attempts. Iowa State was led by Niang with 21 points. He was joined in double figures by guard Monte Morris with 15 and forward Jameel McKay with 13.

The first half was a contrast in offensive styles. Iowa State was 8 of 15 from 3-point range, scoring 24 of its 40 points from beyond the arc. Kansas State missed eight of its 10 attempts from the outside, but outscored the taller Cyclones 22-8 in the paint. Niang led all scorers with 12 points, all coming from 3-point range on 4 of 5 shooting.

Both teams used streaks to gain control. Iowa State had runs of 7-0, 8-0 and 9-0 in the half, the last one giving the Cyclones their biggest lead of the half at 35-21. K-State used a 10-0 run of its own early to get back into the game, and then closed the half with a 12-5 run to cut the halftime deficit to 40-33.

Notes: Iowa State was trying to win three straight Big 12 road games for the first time since 2005. ... All five Iowa State starters, plus top reserve Bryce Dejean-Jones, average in double figures in scoring for the season. The Cyclones are the only team in the nation with six different players averaging 10 points or more. ... Kansas State now leads the all-time series 137-83, but Iowa State is 22-20 in the Big 12 era (since 1996-97).