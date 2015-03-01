Ellis leads Kansas to 69-64 win vs. Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Texas coach Rick Barnes knew he drew up the right play. He knew sophomore point guard Isaiah Taylor executed it to perfection, running the length of the court and spinning off a defender for a layup. And he knew with 12 seconds remaining on the clock that it had to work.

After the final buzzer sounded, he couldn’t figure out why it didn‘t.

“He put himself in a great position to tie the game,” Barnes said. “I‘m disappointed for our guys because they deserved a better fate here.”

As he walked off James Naismith Court following No. 8 Kansas’ 69-64 victory over Texas, Barnes’ frustration only increased as ESPN commentator Jay Bilas informed him that Taylor was fouled on his way to the rim.

It was another lost opportunity for the Longhorns to pad their NCAA tournament resume, another wasted chance for a rare win at Allen Fieldhouse. Most important, it was their fourth loss in a row in the wildly competitive Big 12.

“When you struggle like we have and you’re fighting to get things turned around, you feel like everything goes against you.” Barnes said. “The fact is, our guys truly believed they could win this game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Texas at Kansas

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) need just one victory to finish their trek for an 11th straight Big 12 title. That journey became a little bit easier as Kansas State defeated the second-place Iowa State Cyclones earlier Saturday.

Junior forward Perry Ellis led Kansas with game highs of 28 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Kelly Oubre added 15 points and nine rebounds. They each blocked three shots. Guard Frank Mason scored 12 points.

Taylor led Texas (17-12, 6-10) with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Guard Demarcus Holland scored 15 points, guard Kendal Yancy added 11, and freshman forward Myles Turner tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

“That was a great college basketball game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “A grind-it-out, late-season game that just came down to one or two possessions.”

One of those possessions came midway through the second half with Texas up by two. Just as the Longhorns seemed poised to pull away, Turner missed a 3-pointer early in the shot clock, Kansas gobbled up the rebound and then put Oubre on the line after he knocked down a fadeaway jumper. The six-point swing put Kansas up by one with seven minutes remaining.

Texas took the largest lead of the game by either team with six points midway through the second half when Taylor knocked down a layup in transition coming off a miss by Kansas.

It was one of the rare instances when either team took control of the game -- there were 14 ties and 19 lead changes. If not for Turner’s ill-advised 3-pointer, Kansas might not have recovered from it.

Ellis controlled the paint for the Jayhawks all afternoon. The junior did the majority of his work at the free-throw line, where he converted 10 of 12. Kansas converted 26 of 32 free throws.

The Jayhawks’ frontcourt has largely been reliant on Ellis, whose 75 points in the last three games has been Kansas’ main source of offense.

“We rode Perry as hard as we’ve ever ridden him and he was great,” Self said. “He’s playing as good as anybody in the country right now.”

Kansas needed Ellis to keep up that trend after highly touted freshman forward Cliff Alexander became a late scratch. The Jayhawks announced that the NCAA was looking into Alexander’s eligibility and pulled him from the game as a precaution.

In his place, the Jayhawks trotted out forwards Landen Lucas, Hunter Mickleson and Jamari Traylor, who combined for five points and six rebounds. That all took a backseat to Ellis’ best performance of the season.

“Tonight he was aggressive and we needed him to be that way going into March because he’s our best player right now,” Oubre said. “We give him all our confidence and we stand by him 100 percent.”

NOTES: Kansas leads the series 26-8. ... The Jayhawks celebrated the 60th anniversary of Allen Fieldhouse, where they are 727-109. ... Kansas F Perry Ellis set a season high with 28 points; his previous high was 24, which he reached twice this season.