Preview: Texas at Kansas State

No. 18 Texas is one of the hottest teams in the nation and looks for its eighth consecutive win when it hits the road to face Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns survived a scare against Texas Christian as they shot a season-low 31 percent from the field in the 59-54 win. “We’ve got to understand that we put ourselves in position to win a Big 12 championship but we also need to understand that teams are going to be looking to beat us every night,” forward Jonathan Holmes said.

Kansas State has lost three of its last four games and seeks to avenge a heartbreaking 67-64 loss to Texas at the buzzer on Jan. 21. The Wildcats saw their NCAA tournament hopes take a big hit when they fell to West Virginia 81-71 on Feb.1 and will have to bounce back quickly with a two-game stretch versus the Longhorns and No. 9 Kansas on deck. “The Big 12 is not very forgiving,” coach Bruce Weber said. “We need to execute better, I need to help our players and everybody needs to do a better job.”

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS (18-4, 7-2 Big 12): Holmes leads the team in scoring (13.7) and had another stellar game versus TCU, pouring in 20 points and grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds. The Longhorns are ranked fifth nationally in rebounding and have won the battle of the boards in 17 of their 22 games this season. Isaiah Taylor tops the Longhorns in assists (3.6) and dished out a game-high seven helpers against the Horned Frogs.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-7, 5-4): Marcus Foster leads the Wildcats in scoring (13.9) and tallied a team-high 23 points in the loss to West Virginia. Free-throw shooting continues to plague Kansas State, which is making 64.4 percent of their attempts from the line, and finished just 8-of-19 versus the Mountaineers. The Wildcats are ranked 20th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense, holding their opponents to 28.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 14-0 when holding its opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

2. Kansas State is 16-11 all-time against the Longhorns.

3. Taylor has made 20-of-22 free throws in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 65, Texas 64