Preview: Texas at Kansas State

Coach Bruce Weber did not mince words after his Kansas State squad, which hosts stumbling Texas on Saturday, lost its third straight game Wednesday at Texas Tech. “Our whole team, we have been plagued from the start of the season by immaturity, by a lack of discipline and a lack of consistency,” Weber told reporters. “That has been on and off the court, all year.” The Wildcats played that game without suspended leading scorer Marcus Foster and reserve Malek Harris, and Weber has given no indication if the pair will be available this weekend.

The Longhorns, a preseason pick to challenge league-leading Kansas for the Big 12 crown, have lost four straight and are again dealing with injuries. Guard Javan Felix missed Wednesday’s overtime loss to Oklahoma State with a concussion and Jonathan Holmes left early in the second half for cautionary reasons. Texas has dominated on the glass - ranked fourth nationally with 41.8 boards and second with a plus-10.5 margin entering Thursday - while Kansas State is ranked 308th out of 351 Division I teams at 31.5 boards.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (14-8, 3-6 Big 12): Isaiah Taylor, who leads the Longhorns with 13.8 points and is averaging 18.5 over his last four games, is sure his team can bounce back. “The confidence is still there,” he told the media after Wednesday’s game. “We’re still a good team. There’s no doubt in my mind.” Freshman Myles Turner adds 11.2 points, a team-best 6.6 rebounds and a league-leading 2.8 blocks.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-11, 5-5): Foster leads the Wildcats with 14 points while Harris averages 2.2 points in 13.6 minutes off the bench. Thomas Gipson (11.4 points on 56.5 percent shooting) has scored 32 points in his last two games and is shooting 50 percent or better in five of the last six contests. Nino Williams adds 11 points on 50.6 percent shooting and a team-high 4.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has recorded at least six blocked shots in nine consecutive games and leads the country with 169 blocks after a school-record 206 last year.

2. The Wildcats have held opponents to 65 points or fewer 14 times and rank second in Big 12 play in scoring defense (61.6).

3. Holmes (11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds) and Felix (10.2 points) also average double figures for the Longhorns.

PREDICTION: Texas 64, Kansas State 59