Preview: Texas at Kansas State

The Big 12 is proving to be the strongest conference in college basketball this season, and Texas is feeling the pressure of a brutal schedule. The Longhorns will try to bounce back from a stretch of three losses in four games when they visit Kansas State on Monday.

Texas fell at Oklahoma and Iowa State before recovering to knock off West Virginia at home on Tuesday, but the Longhorns could not manage to earn the split of a stretch of four straight against ranked teams and fell at home to Baylor 78-64 on Saturday. “It was low-level defense,” Longhorns coach Shaka Smart told reporters after the loss to Baylor. “…As a coach that’s the most alarming thing, because it’s my job to have our guys ready to play and we didn’t do that today.” The Wildcats are sitting in eighth place in the Big 12 but gave first-place Kansas a scare on Saturday and own a win over then-No. 1 Oklahoma. Kansas State will get a chance to wreak havoc with the middle of the conference standings in the next two games against Texas and Iowa State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (17-10, 8-6 Big 12): The Longhorns were overpowered by the Bears and gave up 50 points in the paint while being outrebounded 29-22. “We didn’t guard the drive very well,” Smart explained to reporters. We didn’t move our feet and guard. That’s probably the biggest thing that allowed them to score in the paint.” Things don’t get much easier for Texas, which still has to play Oklahoma and Kansas again before ending the regular season at Oklahoma State.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-12, 4-10): The Wildcats held a lead over Texas with under four minutes left in the first meeting on Jan. 5 but could not find the baskets they needed down the stretch and ended up falling 60-57. Scoring continues to be a problem for Kansas State, which is averaging 69.3 points in conference play and has not topped 63 points in any of the last three contests. “Every single team in the Big 12 is good,” senior guard Justin Edwards told reporters after Saturday’s 72-63 home loss to rival Kansas. “There are no easy teams, so it has just been up and down. We just have to be consistent and play hard and good things will happen.”

TIP-INS

1. Texas junior F Shaquille Cleare reached double figures for the first time in his career with 14 points in a career-high 27 minutes on Saturday.

2. Wildcats freshman G Barry Brown has scored in double figures in three straight games.

3. The Longhorns have taken three straight and four of five in the series.

PREDICTION: Texas 67, Kansas State 61