Texas 62, Kansas State 49: Demarcus Holland had 12 points off the bench as the host Longhorns pulled away late in the regular-season finale.

Connor Lammert added 11 points for Texas (19-12, 8-10 Big 12), which will be the seventh seed at the Big 12 tournament. Jonathan Holmes and Isaiah Taylor each chipped in 10 points and the Longhorns tied the school record with 14 blocked shots.

Thomas Gipson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Kansas State (15-16, 8-10), which falls to the eighth seed. Marcus Foster also had 15 points for the Wildcats, who were missing two starters.

Texas finished a tight first half with an 11-2 run - capped by Taylor’s spinning drive with 1:55 left - for a 34-26 lead at intermission. The Longhorns missed their first 11 shots of the second half and Kansas State used a 10-3 run during that time to climb within 37-36 on Nigel Johnson’s layup with 13 1/2 minutes left.

Javan Felix ended the drought with a fast-break layup and the Longhorns never lost the lead. Holmes later hit back-to-back 3-pointers before his block set up a fast-break alley-oop to Cameron Ridley for a 54-45 lead and Texas cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State was without starters Nino Williams (personal reasons) and Jevon Thomas (coach’s decision). ... Holmes had a game-high four blocks while Ridley (nine points, seven rebounds) and Prince Ibeh each recorded three. ... Kansas State will play on the first day of the Big 12 tournament for the first time since 2006.