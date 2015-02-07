Iowa State too much for Texas Tech

All signs pointed toward an Iowa State blowout victory over Texas Tech.

The 11th-ranked Cyclones made sure the result matched those signs as they raced past the Red Raiders, 75-38, on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State (17-5, 7-3 in the Big 12) held Texas Tech to two points during a seven-minute stretch of the first half, during which the Cyclones seized a 29-8 advantage and complete control.

Despite Texas Tech’s 78-73 victory over Iowa State two weeks earlier in Lubbock, this didn’t seem like a great chance for a season sweep.

Iowa State entered with a 19-game winning streak on its home floor and the Red Raiders came in with a 13-game losing streak away from home.

The Cyclones didn’t waste time in showing why they are so efficient at home, as they claimed their 20th straight at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg had the Cyclones last outing, an 89-76 loss at Kansas, on his mind along with his team’s defeat at Texas Tech a couple of weeks ago.

Related Coverage Preview: Texas at Kansas State

“If we get out there and contest shots early and make them put it on the floor, we’ve got great protection in the back now with (forward) Jameel (McKay),” Hoiberg said.

“Our last game against Kansas, in the second half they had way too many wide open shots. We were always a step short.”

McKay had two dunks, forward Dustin Hogue hit a 3-pointer and guard Monte Morris added a jumper as the Cyclones went on a 9-0 run to take a 12-2 lead.

Guard Naz Long, who opened the game with a 3-pointer, made a fast-break dunk on an assist from Morris to extend the Cyclones lead to 24-6 with 6:50 left in the first half.

“They did a good job of getting out and running,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said. “They got a lot of easy transition baskets. They got 15 fast-break points and they really crushed early on.”

Iowa State led by 21 points in the first half, when McKay made a layup on an assist from Hogue, capping a 26-6 surge.

Texas Tech guard Toddrick Gotcher hit a 3-pointer with 2:04 left before the break to shake the Red Raiders out of their offensive doldrums.

However, the Red Raiders (12-12, 2-9) shot only 29 percent in the first half and trailed Iowa State, 35-17, at the break.

McKay led Iowa State with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Long finished with 15 points, while Morris dished out six assists. The Cyclones shot 56 percent and made eight 3-pointers.

The Red Raiders had the most difficult time dealing with McKay, who made the first start of his college career on Saturday.

”He impacts the game in so many ways,“ Hoiberg said about McKay. ”First and foremost, the way he gets out and runs in transition really helps our game.

“And his ability to protect the rim. You think twice about going in there and getting shots up when you get in the paint.”

Gotcher led Texas Tech with 11 points off the bench. However, none of the Red Raiders’ starters scored more than eight.

Texas Tech shot 31 percent for the game, went 0-for-7 from the free-throw line and 4-of-20 from 3-pointer range. The Red Raiders made 11 3-pointers in their home win over Iowa State.

Texas Tech has won two Big 12 games, but have lost by 19 points or more six times in conference play.

”When you’re making shots and get your confidence the way they had today, it can be a long night,“ Smith said. ”We couldn’t seem to buy a basket.

“It was one of those days and we’ve had those types of days before.”

NOTES: The Cyclones have won six of the last eight games against Texas Tech to take a 15-12 lead in the all-time series against the Red Raiders. ... Texas Tech’s season took a turn for the worse at Iowa State last season. The Red Raiders had a 13-11 record, including 5-6 in Big 12 games before traveling to play the Cyclones, but fell, 70-64, in Ames and lost seven of their last eight games. ... Iowa State entered the game with a 6-3 Big 12 record and was tied for second place in the conference standings despite not having won more than two straight games so far in conference play. In fact, the Cyclones’ consistent pattern in Big 12 games so far has been two wins followed by a loss.