Texas stands tall, ends four-game skid

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- In the end, size made all the difference.

No. 25 Texas blocked seven shots and altered many more, including an attempt by Thomas Gipson in the waning seconds to hold on for a 61-57 win in a contest between two struggling teams Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum.

Texas ended a four-game losing streak and extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to four.

Texas guard Isaiah Taylor missed two free throws with 25 seconds left and the Longhorns leading 59-57. Gipson got the rebound and, after a timeout, got the ball in the paint for a tying attempt.

But center Prince Ebeh did not allow Gipson to get a good look with eight seconds left. Texas grabbed the rebound, and two free throws by Taylor sealed the victory.

”In the zone, when he’s dialed in, he’s terrific,“ Texas coach Rick Barnes said of Ebeh, who blocked four shots. ”He was probably the key in the second half, then he controlled things on that end.

“We’re a long team, and length is important.”

The play was designed with two options for K-State (12-12, 5-6 Big 12), with Gipson being one of the options.

”It was a play for Nigel (Johnson) to get a ball screen,“ Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said. ”We had Tre (Harris) up high and Thomas down low. If they stay down, Tre has a shot. If they stay up, hopefully Thomas gets a good look. Thomas had a tough day because of their size.

“It wasn’t a great look, but it was in the paint. Today, ‘in the paint’ wasn’t a good thing.”

The Longhorns (15-8, 4-6) were led by Taylor, who scored 23 points. He was joined in double figures by reserve forward Connor Lammert (12).

“Prince was the key for us,” Lammert said. “We needed him today.”

The Wildcats were led by forward Nino Williams (13 points), Harris (12) and Johnson (10).

With Texas’ inside presence, the Wildcats had trouble scoring all day. They shot 31.9 percent (15 of 47). If not for the 3-point shooting, things would have been far worse.

“We were 8 for 16 from 3,” Weber said. “That means we were 7 for 31 from 2. Obviously that’s not very good.”

Barnes was proud of his team’s effort. “This was as good a team win as we’ve ever had,” he said.

Both teams were missing key ingredients. Texas was without 31.2 percent of its scoring and 21.1 percent of its rebounding, with senior forward Jonathan Holmes (11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds) and junior guard Javan Felix (10.2 and 2.4) out of the lineup with injuries.

Kansas State was without 25.2 percent of its scoring and 14.6 percent of its rebounding, with sophomore guard Marcus Foster (team-leading 14.2 points and 2.4 rebounds) and freshman guard Malek Harris (2.2 and 2.2) suspended for violating team rules.

“I feel bad for Bruce, but we’ve gone through the same thing,” Barnes said.

Texas used its height advantage -- even without Holmes -- to dominate the inside in the first half. The Longhorns scored 14 of their 27 first-half points from inside the paint.

“They’re the leading shot-blocking (team),” Williams said. “They had seven blocks, but they altered a lot more than that. They’re big, but we have to do a better job of finishing.”

Kansas State, playing its second straight game without Foster, had a difficult time finding any offense for the first 15 minutes. Other than Williams, who scored eight of the team’s first 10 points, no one could get much going.

The Cats missed their first five shots from 3-point range. That inefficiency allowed Texas to go on a 13-0 run to take a 24-12 lead.

But then Harris lived up to his first name, hitting three straight 3-pointers to start a 13-2 run to close the half, and the teams went to the locker room tied at 27-27.

NOTES: Texas came into the game leading the nation in blocks per game (7.7) and had seven Saturday. ... The Longhorns were the seventh ranked opponent in the last nine games for K-State. The Wildcats’ next two games are against teams currently in the Top 25 -- Wednesday at No. 15 West Virginia and next Saturday at home vs. No. 21 Oklahoma. ... Kansas State leads the series 17-12, including 9-4 in Manhattan.