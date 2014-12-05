Preview: Texas at Kentucky

Top-ranked Kentucky expects to receive a test when No. 7 Texas pays a visit in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Friday. The Wildcats of the SEC have rolled to seven straight victories, all by at least 19 points with an average winning margin of 34.4. The Longhorns of the Big 12 also have won seven consecutive contests, including three victories of more than 30 points and an average winning margin of 20.

Kentucky is coming off a 58-38 victory over Providence and coach John Calipari sees the Longhorns as his team’s biggest test thus far. “A team that’s going to come in here undefeated and Top 10 and they’re beasts,” Calipari told reporters. “Their inside game is awesome in Texas, so this is all good. These kind of games are good for us.” Longhorns forward Jonathan Holmes is up for the challenge, telling reporters “it will be fun going against another team that has some of the same size we have. We haven’t played anyone like them and they haven’t played anyone like us.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (7-0): The Longhorns tied a school record with 13 blocks in Tuesday’s 65-53 win over UT Arlington with impressive freshman forward Myles Turner (12.1 scoring average) registering five rejections to go with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Holmes tied his career high of 16 rebounds and is averaging 12.7 points and 8.6 boards. Texas will miss point guard Isaiah Taylor – team-best 15 points per game – against the speedy Kentucky backcourt as he continues his recovery from a broken wrist.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (7-0): Seven different players are averaging eight or more points per game as Kentucky continues to use a two-platoon system. Starting guard Aaron Harrison averages a team-best 10.4 points while two reserves – guard Devin Booker and center Dakari Johnson – are each scoring 10.3 per game while the defensive intensity has been impressive as the Wildcats are allowing 44.6 points. “When we’re all playing like we can, I feel like it’s hard for teams to score on us,” forward Alex Poythress told reporters. “We’re so big, so long, so active, we can switch and really do anything we really need to do on defense.”

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky won the lone previous meeting 86-61 in the 1993 Maui Invitational.

2. Texas is outrebounding opponents by 13.9 per game while the Wildcats are faring even better at 14.6.

3. The Wildcats are 44-0 during Calipari’s six-season tenure when holding opponents to 55 or fewer points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 60, Texas 53