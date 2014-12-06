Kentucky 63, Texas 51

(Updated: CHANGES “Karl-Anthony Towns” to “Cauley-Stein” and all three times in graph 4 CORRECTS Kentucky’s game-opening field-goal woes in graph 5 Light editing throughout)

No. 1 Kentucky 63, No. 7 Texas 51: Willie Cauley-Stein produced 21 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots as the host Wildcats defeated the Longhorns in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Dakari Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds for Kentucky (8-0), which overcame 37.5 percent shooting. The defensive intensity was strong as the Wildcats forced 22 turnovers and held Texas to 29.8 shooting from the field.

Jonathan Holmes scored 14 points and Demarcus Holland added 10 for Texas (7-1). Connor Lammert collected nine rebounds as the Longhorns held a 42-31 edge on the boards.

The contest was tied at the half before the Wildcats rolled off the first 10 points of the second half as part of an 18-2 surge to open up a 16-point lead on a put-back by Cauley-Stein with 11:20 remaining. A 3-pointer by Javan Felix and a three-point play by Holland pulled Texas within 49-41 with 7:49 left and Holmes converted a three-point play to move the Longhorns within 51-46 with 4:39 to go but they could get no closer.

Kentucky missed 15 of its first 18 field-goal attempts as Texas opened up a 20-14 advantage. Holmes was called for a flagrant-1 foul and Karl-Anthony Towns hit the two free throws and a jumper as the Wildcats scored 12 points in the final 4:36 of the half to tie it at 26-26 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats were 1-of-12 from 3-point range and Texas was 4-of-20. … The Longhorns had a 27-11 rebounding edge in the opening 20 minutes. … Towns hit all six of his free-throw attempts en route to scoring 10 points.