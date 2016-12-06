Preview: Texas at Michigan

Michigan looks to beat Texas for the third time in as many years when it hosts the Longhorns on Tuesday. The Wolverines cruised past Texas 79-65 in the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament before downing the Longhorns 78-72 in the Battle for Atlantis in 2015, and they hope to continue their recent dominance of Big 12 opponents by improving to 7-1 against the conference since 2011-12.

Michigan is coming off an 82-55 win over Kennesaw State to improve to 51-1 when scoring more than 80 points under John Beilein; it aims to start off a big week on the right foot with second-ranked UCLA looming on Saturday. The Longhorns snapped a three-game slide with a 77-68 win over Alabama on Friday. Texas coach Shaka Smart shuffled his starting lineup in an effort to kick start his stuttering offense and the move paid instant dividends as the Longhorns scored more than 75 points for the first time in four games. Texas has struggled against Big Ten competition in recent years, dropping five of its last six games, including a 77-58 setback to Northwestern on Nov. 21, but hopes to reverse the trend by notching its first marquee victory of the season in Ann Arbor.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (4-3): Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 12 of his team-high 16 points from the free-throw line against Alabama to finish in double figures for the fifth time in six games this season. Sophomore Tevin Mack added 11 points and seven rebounds in his first career start as Smart inserted Mack and Andrew Jones into the starting lineup at the expense of Eric Davis Jr. and Kevin Yancy. "It all starts with accountability because if we're going to win the guys on our team have to take responsibility," Smart told reporters. "I think it's guys understanding this is what we have to do."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-2): Sophomore center Moritz Wagner led the way with a career-high 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field against Kennesaw State. "My game is definitely evolving through practice," Wagner told reporters. "I worked hard in the summer and it feels good." Zak Irvin added 19 points to finish in double figures for the seventh time in eight games, D.J. Wilson scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Derrick Walton Jr. produced 13 points and a season-high eight assists against the Owls.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won three of the last four meetings with Texas.

2. The Wolverines have committed fewer than 10 turnovers in four of eight games this season.

3. The Longhorns have shot less than 40 percent from the floor in three of their last four games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Texas 67