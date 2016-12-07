Wagner's late-game plays help Michigan beat Texas

Sophomore Moritz Wagner scored 15 points and hit the game-winning basket with 18.8 seconds left to help Michigan earn a 53-50 win over Texas in a non-conference game in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Tuesday.

Wagner scored three straight points after Michigan trailed 50-48, hitting a free throw with 57 seconds left and then hitting a putback off of a miss by senior guard Zak Irvin to put the Wolverines up 51-50.

If that weren't enough, Wagner blocked a shot attempt by Texas sophomore Eric Davis with just over five seconds left as Davis tried to get off a shot in the lane.

After the block, the ball eventually went to Michigan junior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who was fouled and hit two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to put Michigan ahead 53-50.

Texas had one last chance to tie, but a desperation shot from beyond halfcourt by freshman guard Jacob Young missed badly as time expired.

Two teams entering the game averaging over 70 points a game played a surprising low-scoring contest, with neither team shooting well.

Texas shot 38.5 percent from the field (20 of 52), while Michigan shot 41.7 percent (20 of 48).

Junior D.J. Wilson scored 13 points and sophomore Duncan Robinson added 12 points for Michigan (6-2), which won its second straight.

Sophomore guard Tevin Mack scored 18 points to lead Texas (4-4), which has lost four of five.

The Wolverines held a 36-30 lead with 18:54 remaining, but Texas went on a 10-1 run to grab a 40-37 lead with 14:04 left.

Michigan tied the game at 48-48 with 4:06 remaining on a 3-pointer by Irvin, the only points of the game for Michigan's leading scorer.

Texas took a 50-48 lead with 1:56 remaining on a basket by sophomore Kerwin Roach before Wagner took over for Michigan in the final minute.