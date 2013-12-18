Preview: Texas at North Carolina

North Carolina moves on from its latest upset victory to face another solid squad when it hosts Texas on Wednesday. The No. 18 Tar Heels defeated Kentucky last Saturday, adding more punch to a resume that includes victories over national powers Michigan State and Louisville. The Longhorns have won five consecutive games and a win would give them the program’s best start since the 2009-10 squad won their first 17 games.

Texas defeated the Tar Heels last season and recording a win at North Carolina would provide the type of signature victory the Longhorns need with a date against Michigan State looming. “When you talk about building resumes, this is where that comes in,” Texas coach Rick Barnes said. “This is a tough opponent, tough place to play, and then we come home and have a tough one.” North Carolina has been receiving stellar play from sophomore guard Marcus Paige, who scored 23 points against Kentucky to raise his season average to a team-leading 19.2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (9-1): Sophomore center Cameron Ridley scored a career-best 22 points in last Saturday’s victory over Texas State and also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the campaign. Ridley is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with a team-high 29 blocked shots. “There are a lot of improvements,” Barnes said. “He is in much better shape, he is continuing to grow, he has really worked hard and he is just a totally different player. This is a totally improved team and he has got a lot to do with it.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-2): Embattled forward James Michael McAdoo had a splendid outing against Kentucky with 20 points and five rebounds. The junior is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and is handling the weight of expectations much better than he did earlier in his career. “I mean that’s just a part of the game I play,” McAdoo said. “It’s not something that I enjoy, but it comes with the title. It’s all good, though. It’s just fuel to my fire.”

TIP-INS

1. Texas has won five of the last six meetings and holds a 5-3 series edge.

2. Longhorns freshman PG Isaiah Taylor has four times as many assists as turnovers (20 to 5) over the past four games.

3. Paige has made 21 of North Carolina’s 25 3-point baskets.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 79, Texas 75