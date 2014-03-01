Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

The logjam near the top of the Big 12 Conference could clear up - or become tighter - when ranked rivals Texas and host Oklahoma meet Saturday. The No. 23 Longhorns and Iowa State are tied for second place and sit a game ahead of the No. 25 Sooners and Kansas State, which hosts the Cyclones on Saturday. Texas finishes the regular season against the league’s bottom two teams - Texas Tech and Texas Christian - while Oklahoma plays sixth-place West Virginia and TCU.

The Sooners double-teamed Kansas’ post players on Monday to make it harder to score inside and keep forward Ryan Spangler out of foul trouble, and they’ll try the same strategy against Texas’ frontcourt. “I thought our big guys at Lawrence fought their tails off,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told The Oklahoman this week. “We’ve got to have an even greater effort against Texas and try to do an even better job on the boards.” Texas is 18-4 when outrebounding its opponent and outscored Baylor 34-18 in the paint in Wednesday’s win.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS (21-7, 10-5 Big 12): Forward Jonathan Holmes (13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds) and center Cameron Ridley (11.2, 7.9) both are shooting at least 52 percent from the floor. Guard Javan Felix is averaging 17.6 points over his last five games and is shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range after hitting 7-of-9 long shots against Baylor. Guard Isaiah Taylor is averaging 17 points, 5.1 assists and four rebounds during his last seven contests for Texas, which has won seven of its last nine meetings with Oklahoma.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-8, 9-6): Guard Buddy Hield leads all Sooner starters in double figures with 16.7 points. Forward Cameron Clark, who has scored in double digits in four of the last five games, adds 15.3 points. Guards Jordan Woodard (10.9) and Isaiah Cousins (10.4) and Spangler (10.3 points on 59.9 percent shooting and a team-high 9.6 rebounds) round out the balanced scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Woodard broke the school’s record for made free throws by a freshman (135) and needs 23 assists to eclipse the freshman mark of 154 set by Tommy Mason-Griffin in 2009-10).

2. Texas is 17-0 when its opponents shoot under 40 percent.

3. Oklahoma is averaging 82.8 points, the first time it has been over 80 since coach Kelvin Sampson’s first season in 1994-95.

PREDICTION: Texas 78, Oklahoma 70