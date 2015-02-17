Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

Texas is back at .500 in the Big 12 following three straight wins, but the Longhorns’ biggest test will come over the next two weeks against the league’s top teams. The gauntlet starts Tuesday at No. 18 Oklahoma, which had its five-game winning streak come to an end with last Saturday’s 59-56 loss to Kansas State. The Sooners have won three in a row against Texas, including 70-49 victory in Austin on Jan. 5, when Oklahoma outscored the taller Longhorns 34-16 in the paint.

The Longhorns had forward Jonathan Holmes and guard Javan Felix in the lineup for the first time this month in Saturday’s 56-41 win over against Texas Tech after each missed time due to concussions. Freshman forward Myles Turner had a breakout performance against the Red Raiders with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting along with 12 rebounds. Texas is holding opponents to a Big 12-best 36 percent shooting and will need another strong defensive effort to slow down Sooners guard Buddy Hield, who leads the conference at 17.4 points and 2.8 3-pointers per game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (17-8, 6-6 Big 12): Guard Isaiah Taylor averages a team-high 13.3 points for the Longhorns, who have allowed an average of 47 points on 31.3 percent shooting during their three-game winning streak. Coach Rick Barnes, who is one victory shy of 400 at Texas, called out his team’s lack of toughness after the Sooners dominated around the basket last month. The Longhorns will need more production from center Cameron Ridley (5.1 rebounds per game) along with Holmes and Turner to avenge the lopsided loss.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (17-8, 8-5): The Sooners are 11-1 at home while shooting 40.8 from 3-point range and outscoring their opponents by an average of 20.8 points in 12 games at the Lloyd Noble Center. Forward Ryan Spangler is shooting a league-best 59.4 percent in conference play, but saw his nine-game streak of double-digit scoring end Saturday, when he fouled out with eight minutes remaining. Guard Isaiah Cousins averages 11.9 points and five rebounds for the Sooners, who rank second behind Texas in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage defense (37.1).

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 25-11 all-time against the Longhorns at home.

2. Texas is 15-0 when leading at the half.

3. Sooners F TaShawn Thomas (11 points, 6.2 rebounds per game) had 12 points and 11 rebounds last month against the Longhorns.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 69, Texas 62

