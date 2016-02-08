Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has had a terrific season to this point, but the second-ranked Sooners must rebound from their worst loss of the campaign Monday against visiting Texas. Oklahoma’s first two losses came in a triple-overtime thriller at Kansas and a five-point road setback against a quality Iowa State team before an ugly defeat at Kansas State its last time out.

The Sooners received another solid performance from Buddy Hield against Kansas State, but backcourt mate Jordan Woodard was 0-of-6 from the floor and the Wildcats had no such problems, connecting on nearly 53 percent of their shots in an 80-69 triumph. “We got beat by a club that out-fought us,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said to reporters. “They were more energetic to loose balls and more active and I thought all night long they were a little quicker.” After losing to a Kansas State team that entered 2-7 in Big 12 play, the Sooners take aim at a Texas squad that has won four in a row to forge a second-place tie with Oklahoma and Kansas. The Sooners have won their last four matchups with the Longhorns, although the teams have not yet met this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (16-7, 7-3 Big 12): The Longhorns rely on Isaiah Taylor (team-high 15.3 points), who has shot below 42 percent from the field in all four games during the team’s current winning streak. In the Longhorns’ 69-59 triumph against Texas Tech on Saturday, Javan Felix stepped up with 20 points, while Taylor had 13 and Kerwin Roach Jr. notched 12 off the bench. Prince Ibeh needs to contribute more after nearly fouling out in 13 minutes against the Red Raiders, when he did not attempt a shot after authoring a strong effort in each of the previous three games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (19-3, 7-3): Hield is obviously the primary star for Oklahoma, averaging 25.6 points with impressive statistics across the board, but Woodard (13.7) is a key cog in the machine as well. The junior point guard is coming off three straight poor games in which he has collectively shot 4-of-21 from the floor and 2-of-14 from the arc. Ryan Spangler has chipped in three straight double-doubles and is nearing a double-double for his season averages (11.1 points, 9.8 boards).

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma G Isaiah Cousins is 15-of-23 from 3-point range in the last six contests.

2. Hield has scored 17 points or more in 21 of the Sooners’ 22 games.

3. Texas hasn’t surrendered 60 points in any game during its current four-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 69, Texas 64