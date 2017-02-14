Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

Still in search of its first road win of the season, Texas travels to Oklahoma on Tuesday night in a battle of Big 12 bottom feeders. This figures to be the best chance for the Longhorns, who have just two other road games remaining at No. 12 West Virginia and Texas Tech, to avoid going winless for the season away from Austin.

Texas defeated the last place Sooners, 84-83, in the first meeting on a Andrew Jones 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to go in Austin. The Longhorns come in off a 84-71 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday and have lost all eight of their away contests this season, including five by 10 points or more. "I think, no question, when you go on the road, you can't let a team score 84 points in their own building," Texas coach Shaka Smart said after the Cowboys shot 50 percent from the field and scored 46 points in the second half alone. "You have to be able to come out of halftime and put some stops together if you want to win." Oklahoma comes in off a 80-64 loss at Iowa State on Saturday that saw the Sooners lose starting point guard Jordan Woodard for the season to a torn ACL in his right knee.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (10-15, 4-8 Big 12): Freshman forward Jarrett Allen has led the Longhorns in scoring in eight of the last 10 games and ranks second on the team in scoring (13.1) behind guard Tevin Mack (14.8) who was suspended indefinitely by Smart last month for an undisclosed violation and has missed 10 straight games. Freshman guard Jones, like Allen a former McDonald's All-American, is third on the team in scoring (11.4) and second in assists (3.4) and has dished off 32 assists in the last five games. Sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. also is averaging in double figures (10.1) and leads the team in assists (3.7) and steals (1.5).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-16, 2-10): The loss of Woodard, a four-year starter who leads the team in scoring (14.6), assists (3.1) and steals (1.9), is a crushing one for Lon Kruger's young squad which has lost seven consecutive games. "The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team," Kruger said in a statement. "It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career." Freshman guard Kameron McGusty is the only other Sooner averaging in double-digits (10.5) although sophomore guard Rashard Odomes (9.8) isn't far off the mark.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma F Khadeem Lattin, a 6-9 junior who is the only returning starter left from last year's Final Four squad following Woodard's injury, ranks third in the Big 12 in blocks (2.2 per game).

2. Allen is averaging 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 67.2 percent from the field in four February games.

3. Oklahoma leads the all-time series with Texas, 53-37, and is 4-1 against the Longhorns in Norman during the Kruger era.

PREDICTION: Texas 70, Oklahoma 67