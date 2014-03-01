Oklahoma beats Texas from long range

NORMAN, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Sooners felt right at home beyond the 3-point arc as they shot their way to a regular-season sweep of rival Texas.

Sooners guard Buddy Hield led the way as Oklahoma drilled 10 3-pointers on the way to a 77-65 victory on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma (21-8, 10-6 in the Big 12) struggled with Texas’ frontcourt size. The Longhorns out-rebounded the Sooners, 40-32, and Texas center Cameron Ridley finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

But it didn’t matter much, as Oklahoma consistently hit big shots from range.

Hield hit three 3-pointers during a key 13-4 Sooners run in the second half. Hield’s third trey in the stretch gave Oklahoma a commanding 50-35 lead with 13:39 remaining.

After one of the treys, Hield gave a look to Kevin Durant, former Texas standout and Oklahoma City Thunder star, who was sitting courtside.

“I was in the moment, trying to make a play for my teammates,” Hield said. “(Durant) happened to be there in my eye.”

Oklahoma guard Isaiah Cousins led the Sooners with 24 points and Hield finished with 17, hitting 4-of-7 3-point shots.

Related Coverage Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

Texas’ guards, who have been a catalyst for the Longhorns’ turnaround this season, struggled to get in the offensive flow.

Longhorns starting guards Javan Felix, Isaiah Taylor and Demarcus Holland combined for only 16 points. Taylor finished with 10, most of which came in the waning minutes with the Sooners firmly in control.

“Our guards had good focus on what Texas wanted to do,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought our guys responded with great awareness.”

The Longhorns’ 16 turnovers including nine by guards concerned Texas coach Rick Barnes.

“I don’t mind the turnovers if you’re getting it inside,” Barnes said. “But it’s the way we turned the ball over. I thought our guards were too tentative. The thing that bothers me with the guards is turnovers.”

Texas (21-8, 10-6) lost for the third time in four games, all on the road against Big 12 opponents likely headed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns gave a lackluster performance for the second straight Saturday after they were hammered by 31 points by Kansas a week earlier.

“I don’t know,” Barnes said when asked why his team has struggled on the road. “I do think some guys don’t play with the toughness that they need to on the road. Not all of them. Some of them.”

Oklahoma pulled even with Texas in a tie for third place in the Big 12 with a week remaining in the regular season.

The Sooners went 4-0 in regular-season Big 12 games against chief rivals Texas and Oklahoma State, sweeping both the Cowboys and Longhorns for the first time in the 18-year history of the Big 12.

“It’s so tough to do that because Texas is always good and Oklahoma State is always good,” Kruger said. “It doesn’t help us in the next ball game any, but (the Sooner players) understand that too.”

Oklahoma went on a 13-2 run midway through the first half as four Sooners made 3-pointers. Hield, Frank Booker and Je‘lon Hornbeak hit back-to-back-to-back treys to boost the Sooners from a 10-8 deficit to a 17-10 lead.

Ridley broke the Oklahoma streak with a put-back basket, but then Oklahoma forward Tyler Neal hit a 3-pointer, was fouled by Ridley and completed the four-point play, giving the Sooners a 21-12 advantage with 9:26 left in the first half.

While Oklahoma was filling up the basket from 3-point range, Texas went to its big men to keep up.

Longhorns forward Jonathan Holmes and Ridley combined for 20 points in the first half. However, neither Felix nor Taylor scored in the first 20 minutes and Holland had one point.

Cousins made a 3-pointer 39 seconds before halftime to give Oklahoma a 32-25 lead at the break.

But the Sooners shot only 35 percent from the field in the first half and failed to extend a double-digit lead despite Texas’ 12 turnovers.

NOTES: Oklahoma opened Big 12 play this season with a win over Texas in Austin, but entered the game trailing the Longhorns by a game in the conference standings. The Sooners are the only Big 12 team to have defeated Texas at home this season. ... Texas G Javan Felix scored in double figures in four of five games leading up to Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Felix had 27 in a win over Oklahoma State, 18 in a win over West Virginia, 16 in a loss at Iowa State and 21 in a win over Baylor. He was limited to six in the Longhorns’ 31-point loss at Kansas and finished with two against Oklahoma. ... Texas C Cameron Ridley posted his second double-double of the week. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Baylor on Wednesday, then scored 19 with 14 rebounds against Oklahoma.