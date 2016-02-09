TCU 63, Oklahoma State 56

Junior guard Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU shot 65.2 percent from the field in the second half to post a 63-56 comeback victory over Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sophomore guard Chauncey Collins added 13 points and sophomore guard Malique Trent had 12 for the Horned Frogs (11-13, 2-9), who won for only the second time in nine games. Junior forward Chris Washburn added 10 points as TCU defeated the Cowboys for the second time in three meetings after losing 22 of the first 24 encounters.

Junior forward Leyton Hammonds scored 16 points and had four 3-point baskets for the Cowboys (11-13, 2-9). Sophomore guard Tyree Griffin added 12 points and sophomore forward Jeffrey Carroll had 10 as Oklahoma State lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Cowboys committed a season-worst 22 turnovers while playing without freshman point guard Jawun Evans (shoulder) for the second straight game.

Oklahoma State trailed by 12 points before using a 9-1 surge to move within 55-51 on a 3-pointer by Hammonds with 2:22 remaining. Parrish hit a fallaway jumper to give the Horned Frogs a 59-52 edge with 48.9 seconds left and Collins later hit two free throws to make it a 10-point margin and seal the outcome.

TCU overcame frigid first-half shooting by making nine of its first 10 shots in the second half. The Horned Frogs trailed by seven early in the half before using a 13-4 burst to take a 36-34 lead on Collins’ fast-break layup with 14:05 remaining.

Collins and Washburn drained consecutive 3-pointers to give TCU a 44-36 lead with 11:20 to play. Oklahoma State pulled within five on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Tavarius Shine with 9:13 remaining before Parrish knocked down a 3-pointer and a jumper and Collins scored on a layup to make it 54-42 with 6:19 to go.

The Horned Frogs were 7 of 27 from the field in the first half while trailing 25-19 at the break. Oklahoma State led by as many as eight points in the half despite shooting 35 percent from the field.