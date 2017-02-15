Oklahoma stops seven-game skid with 70-66 win

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jamuni McNeace had a career night in scoring and rebounds and Jordan Shepherd hit two critical 3-pointers as Oklahoma snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Texas on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

McNeace tied a career high with 14 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds as the sophomore reserve forward was pressed into more action with starter Khadeem Lattin in foul trouble in both halves.

Related Coverage Preview: Texas at Oklahoma

Playing without starting point guard Jordan Woodard for the first time since the Sooners' leading scorer was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Oklahoma didn't get much offensive production from his replacements until the closing minutes.

That's when Shepherd hit two 3-pointers to help lift the Sooners to their first win since since Jan. 18 when they upset then-No. 7 West Virginia on the road.

Shepherd's first points of the game came on his 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining and the shot clock nearing zero, giving the Sooners a 58-56 lead.

Then when Texas closed within three, Shepherd took a feed from the inside and calmly sank another 3-pointer that extended the lead to six with less than three minutes remaining.

The Sooners improved to 9-16 overall and 3-10 in Big 12 play, a game behind the Longhorns (10-16, 4-9) for ninth place in the conference.

Texas was led by Jarrett Allen's 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 13 points.

The Sooners outrebounded the Longhorns 43-37, with 15 boards on the offensive end.

Texas hosts Kansas State on Saturday and Oklahoma plays at Oklahoma State.