Oklahoma stops seven-game skid with 70-66 win
NORMAN, Okla. -- Jamuni McNeace had a career night in scoring and rebounds and Jordan Shepherd hit two critical 3-pointers as Oklahoma snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Texas on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.
McNeace tied a career high with 14 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds as the sophomore reserve forward was pressed into more action with starter Khadeem Lattin in foul trouble in both halves.
Playing without starting point guard Jordan Woodard for the first time since the Sooners' leading scorer was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Oklahoma didn't get much offensive production from his replacements until the closing minutes.
That's when Shepherd hit two 3-pointers to help lift the Sooners to their first win since since Jan. 18 when they upset then-No. 7 West Virginia on the road.
Shepherd's first points of the game came on his 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining and the shot clock nearing zero, giving the Sooners a 58-56 lead.
Then when Texas closed within three, Shepherd took a feed from the inside and calmly sank another 3-pointer that extended the lead to six with less than three minutes remaining.
The Sooners improved to 9-16 overall and 3-10 in Big 12 play, a game behind the Longhorns (10-16, 4-9) for ninth place in the conference.
Texas was led by Jarrett Allen's 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 13 points.
The Sooners outrebounded the Longhorns 43-37, with 15 boards on the offensive end.
Texas hosts Kansas State on Saturday and Oklahoma plays at Oklahoma State.