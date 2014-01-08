Preview: Texas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is still trying to adjust to last week’s season-ending Achilles injury to starting forward Michael Cobbins and the suspension of backup point guard Stevie Clark, but the No. 12 Cowboys won’t get any sympathy when they host Texas on Wednesday night in a Big 12 game. Oklahoma State struggled without Cobbins and Clark on Saturday against Kansas State and lost their conference opener by three points. While the Cowboys won’t have Cobbins back this season, it’s possible Clark could return sometime this month following his arrest for marijuana possession on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Ridley is the type of player who can take advantage of Oklahoma State’s lack of depth down low. The 6-9, 285-pound sophomore center is playing his best basketball, averaging 15 points over the last three games to boost his scoring average to 11. Jonathan Holmes is having a much-improved season as well, averaging a team-high 13.2 points, more than double what he averaged last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (11-3, 0-1 Big 12): Another player who enters on a high note for the Longhorns is sophomore guard Javan Felix, who’s coming off a career-high 28-point performance in Saturday’s three-point loss to Oklahoma. Felix just needs to avoid the type of disappearing acts he pulled this season against Rice, Texas-Arlington and DePaul, when he combined for seven points on 2-for-15 shooting. Another guard who can score in bunches is freshman Isaiah Taylor, who had a string of seven straight games in double figures snapped Dec. 30 against Rice.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-2, 0-1): Kamari Murphy is the new starting forward now that Cobbins is out. He played 33 minutes against Kansas State but took just two shots en route to scoring two points. Leyton Hammonds and Marek Soucek will likely be asked to spell the big men up front, but they don’t offer much offensive firepower either. Good thing the Cowboys still have one of the top-scoring guard tandems in the nation in Marcus Smart and Markel Brown, who combine to average 33.4 points.

TIP-INS

1. Eight players on the Oklahoma State roster are from Texas and two are from Oklahoma.

2. Oklahoma State and Texas met for the first time in February 1918.

2. Texas has the second-best record in Big 12 regular-season games (167-78) since coach Rick Barnes took over in the 1998-99 season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 77, Texas 71