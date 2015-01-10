Preview: Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas coach Rick Barnes will be looking for the version of his team that battled top-ranked Kentucky when the No. 10 Longhorns travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Barnes said his team hasn’t shown the same fire in the weeks since that Dec. 5 loss to the Wildcats and Monday’s shocking 70-49 home loss to Oklahoma was just another example of his team’s lack of effort. “Anybody can do it one time but great teams do it every night,” Barnes told the media. “That’s is probably what bothers me more than anything. Since the Kentucky game we’ve harped on that kind of effort and focus and we haven’t gotten it.”

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are feeling pretty good after taking No. 16 Iowa State to the wire. “I hope our team takes away that we played against a very good team,” coach Travis Ford said Tuesday. “One of the best offensive teams in the country, in one of the toughest places to play in the country, and we played them to the end.” The Cowboys, who are 7-1 at home, feature the Big 12’s top two scorers in Phil Forte III and Le‘Bryan Nash.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (12-3, 1-1 Big 12): Isaiah Taylor leads four Longhorns averaging double-digits with 12.4 points and averages a team-best three assists. Javan Felix has scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 14.8 points during that span. Myles Turner (6.9 rebounds) and Jonathan Holmes (6.5) lead a Texas squad that is ranked fourth nationally in rebounds (43.3) and second in rebound margin (plus-13.1).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (11-3, 1-1): Forte, who averages 17.6 points, has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and is shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 9-of-18 from the 3-point line during that stretch. Nash has scored in double figures in 13 straight games and leads the Cowboys with 6.5 rebounds. Forte also leads the league with 2.7 steals and the Cowboys have only allowed three opponents to record a positive assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Texas, ranked third nationally with 111 blocks, has recorded at least seven in 11 of its first 15 games.

2. Turner leads the Big 12 with 2.7 blocks and Oklahoma State’s Michael Cobbins - who has 14 blocks in his last five games - is second with 2.3.

3. Forte’s 16 career 20-point games rank third among active Big 12 players, trailing Nash (24) and TCU’s Kyan Anderson (17).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 69, Texas 62