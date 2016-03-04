Preview: Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas hopes a victory at Oklahoma State on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams moves it up the Big 12 standings and strengthens its NCAA Tournament resume. The No. 22 Longhorns, who are tied for fourth with No. 17 Baylor and No. 20 Iowa State but are actually sixth because of tiebreakers, can earn the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament with a victory plus a loss by either Baylor to No. 9 West Virginia or Iowa State at No. 1 Kansas.

Texas could not sustain the momentum of Saturday’s 76-63 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma as it was crushed by Kansas 86-56 on Monday. ”It is disappointing, but we just have to find a way to learn from it and keep it from happening again,‘’ coach Shaka Smart told reporters after the Longhorns suffered by far their worst loss of the season. The Cowboys fell to Iowa State 58-50 on Monday for their fifth straight loss and have dropped eight of their last nine sandwiched around a 58-55 overtime victory over Kansas State on Feb. 13. Oklahoma State faces the Wildcats in Wednesday’s opening round of the Big 12 tournament.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (19-11, 10-7 Big 12): Junior guard Isaiah Taylor boasts team bests of 15.1 points and 4.9 assists - fifth and third in the Big 12, respectively - and averaged 17.5 points in the four games prior to scoring five against Kansas. Senior guard Javan Felix is the only other active player averaging double-figure points (11.2). The Longhorns originally believed Cameron Ridley (12.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) - sidelined since Dec. 27 after injuring his foot in practice - would be back by now, but the senior center said he won’t find out until next week when he can return to the court.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-18, 3-14): Guard Jeff Newberry (team-best 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds) leads a group of five seniors who play their final game at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Junior guard Leyton Hammonds (10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds) is the only other active player averaging double-figure points as the Cowboys wind down a season to forget without leading scorer and 3-point specialist Phil Forte, who missed all but the first three games with an elbow injury. Oklahoma State also lost promising freshman point guard Jawun Evans (12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds) to a shoulder injury Feb. 3 for the rest of the year.

TIP-INS

1. Cowboys sophomore PG Tyree Griffin (3.8 assists) has 45 assists against 22 turnovers in eight games since Evans went down.

2. Texas is last in the Big 12 in assists (11.3) and steals (5.2), but second in turnover margin (plus-1.97).

3. Oklahoma State has won four straight meetings in Stillwater.

PREDICTION: Texas 70, Oklahoma State 67